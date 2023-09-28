EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX steady after losses, Mexico rate decision looms

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resources-rich Latin American countries rose on Thursday as a softer dollar boosted metal prices, while investors awaited an interest rate decision from the central bank of the region's second largest economy, Mexico.

The Mexican peso MXN= was up 0.5% ahead of the monetary policy announcement, due at 1900 GMT. In a poll, most economists expected the regulator to leave borrowing costs unchanged at 11.25% given inflation is still above the 3% target.

The currency of the leading oil exporter fell for the last three sessions despite a surge in energy prices. The local stock index .MXX rose 0.5% on Thursday.

"We expect the MPC (monetary policy committee) to maintain the balance of risks for inflation biased to the upside, due in part to the recent increase in energy prices," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note.

"We also expect the statement to acknowledge that domestic demand has been remarkably resilient...and that the labor market remains strong."

Data showed the country's seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate eased slightly at 2.7% from the previous month.

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was flat by 1511 GMT after three straight days of losses, even as the dollar =USD eased from 10-month highs.

The Brazilian real =BRL lagged its regional peers, trading flat against the dollar.

Brazil's central bank revised its economic growth forecast for 2023, raising it to 2.9% from 2.0% projected earlier, and unveiled its first estimate for 2024 gross domestic product (GDP), indicating an increase of 1.8%.

Benefiting from a weaker dollar, copper prices gained, boosting currencies of top exporters of the metal in the region. Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= gained 0.3% each.

Both Latin American stocks and currencies in the region have been on a losing trajectory for the last few sessions as investors flocked to the dollar and U.S. bonds on prospects of interest rates staying high in the United States.

Expectations of further rate cuts by some regional central banks and weaker demand for commodities from China given mounting troubles in its indebted property sector have been additional drags for Latam currencies.

The Colombian peso COP= rose 0.6%, snapping five straight sessions of losses.

Elsewhere, Argentina's next government would not ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for any new loans if center-right presidential hopeful Patricia Bullrich prevails in next month's general election, a top adviser to the candidate told Reuters.

Argentina's peso ARSB= was at 775 to the dollar in parallel trade, while stocks .MERV jumped 2.8%. The broader Latin American stocks index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.6%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1511 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

944.23

-0.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2275.14

0.66

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115222.11

0.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

51704.46

0.54

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5817.42

0.95

Argentina MerVal .MERV

572650.83

2.806

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1116.31

0.79

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0395

-0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5870

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

906.4

0.28

Colombia peso COP=

4086.48

0.58

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8073

0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

775

-0.26

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

