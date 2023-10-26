EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX steady after Brazil inflation data; investors assess Mexico earnings

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were broadly steady on Thursday, with the Brazilian real slipping after data reflected a downward trend in domestic inflation, while investors also assessed corporate earnings out of Mexico.

MSCI's index tracking a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS rose marginally by 0.09% against the dollar

Brazil's real BRL= slipped 0.1% after data showed annual inflation came broadly in line with expectations in its early October reading, resuming a downward trend as economists now forecast the key consumer price index to end this year within the central bank's target.

"Inflation will remain benign in the very near term, allowing the COPOM to cut rates boldly at the next few meetings," said Andres Abadia, chief latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Chile's peso CLP= dropped 0.6% ahead of an interest rate decision by the local central bank due at 2100 GMT. Analysts widely expect the regulator to cut rates by 75 basis points.

"It's hard to follow the map that the central bank had laid out for a quick disinflationary path.... because of all the uncertainties, you really have to be extra cautious and not be overly aggressive in your bets," Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest said.

Chile's currency is among the worst performing this year, bogged down by copper demand worries out of top-consumer China, a weakening domestic economy and concerns about U.S. interest rates staying higher-for-longer.

The other regional copper producer Peru's sol PEN= strengthened 0.6% as prices of the red metal ticked up. MET/L

Meanwhile, South American stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.1% by 1448 GMT.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX rose 0.9% with market participants assessing corporate earnings in the country.

Walmart's Mexico unit WALMEX.MX added 5.1% after the retailer posted a 12.2% jump in its third-quarter net profit, driven mainly by stronger sales.

Mexican cement-maker Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX reported a 75% slump in third-quarter profit, on a nearly five-fold rise in taxes and as hefty asset sales last year hurt the year-on-year earnings' comparison. However, its shares rose 3%.

Becle CUERVO.MX dropped 8.4% as the world's largest tequila producer, posted an 88% drop in net profit for the third quarter.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP rose 0.8%, while Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP dipped 0.4%.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira traded 28.1 to the dollar after the local central bank raised its policy rate by 500 basis points to 35% as expected, tightening aggressively for a third straight month as it steps up efforts to rein in inflation that has soared for years.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1448 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

911.20

-1.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2209.43

1.07

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113871.53

0.92

Mexico IPC .MXX

49117.48

0.92

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5586.80

1.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

704859.16

2.713

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1100.35

-0.35

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0001

-0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1883

0.67

Chile peso CLP=CL

928.5

-0.60

Colombia peso COP=

4155.22

0.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8661

0.61

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

950

5.26

