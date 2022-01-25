EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX steadies after selloff on geopolitical woes, hawkish Fed fears

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and Chile's peso led gains among Latin American currencies on Tuesday as they showed signs of steadying after falling sharply on anxiety about the Ukraine crisis and bets on a more aggressive U.S. monetary policy.

The real BRBY, BRL= rose 1.1% by afternoon trading, after two straight sessions of declines, while Chile's peso CLP= gained 0.9%.

In Chile, markets awaited the appointment of a new central bank chief after the current head was picked as the finance minister in President-elect Gabriel Boric's cabinet.

"The decision to appoint Central Bank Governor Mario Marcel as Chile's next finance minister is a clear sign that President-elect Gabriel Boric will pursue prudent fiscal policy. The news buoyed local financial markets and the peso," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note.

Among other emerging market currencies, Russia's volatile rouble RUB= edged higher against the dollar, but hovered near 14-month lows. RU/RUB

As the West reinforces troops in Eastern Europe and readies sanctions in case of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the rouble has lost more than 5% this month.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= rose 0.6% against the euro after the country's central bank raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 2.9%, the highest in eight years, to fight inflation, which is forecast to reach its highest level in a decade this year.

Most emerging markets are in an interest rate hiking cycle as surging inflation and likely tighter monetary policy in developed markets piles pressure on EM central banks.

Brazil has been the most aggressive in the world, with its central bank having hiked the key interest rate by 725 basis points last year.

JPMorgan strategists see another 150-basis-point hike in Brazil in February, followed by another 100-basis-point increase in March. That would take the policy rate to 11.75%.

The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2022 economic growth forecasts for Latin America's two largest economies - Brazil and Mexico - citing inflation, tighter monetary policy and a lower growth estimate for the United States.

Peru's finance minister on Monday revised down the country's economic growth forecast to between 3.5% and 4% in 2022, from an earlier forecast of 4.8%.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.3%, shrugging off data that showed Mexican economic activity advanced by 0.3% in November from October, partly narrowing the risk that the economy fell into recession in the second half of 2021.

As investors fretted about how hawkish the Federal Reserve might be when its two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday, the dollar .DXY hit more than two-week highs. While a 25-basis-point Fed hike in March is fully priced in, bets that it could be brought forward to this week unnerved markets. FRX/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1938 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1211.66

-0.86

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2228.01

1.87

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

109992.95

1.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

51069.99

0.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4530.07

0.6

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84493.00

4.307

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1518.70

-0.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4412

1.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6346

-0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

800.5

0.09

Colombia peso COP=

3960.06

0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8345

0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

104.6100

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

216.5

1.15

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

