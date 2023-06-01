EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX start June on upbeat note, Brazil's real jumps on strong economic data

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

June 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rebounded against a weak U.S. dollar on Thursday, aided by upbeat factory activity data from China, with Brazil's real climbing after the country posted strong economic data and lifted its growth outlook.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad remarked that the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is meeting his forecasts and "will hit 2%" this year.

Most analysts, however, noted that the Brazilian economy may lose steam in coming quarters.

Growing evidence of easing inflation have exerted immense pressure on the Brazilian central bank to lower interest rates, piling on a dispute with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over inflation targets.

Further, Brazil posted a trade balance of $11.378 billion in May, government data showed, above market estimates.

The peso MXN= gained 0.7%, snapping two straight sessions of declines. The Bank of Mexico's May policy meeting minutes highlighted that inflation and inflationary pressures were easing but remained high.

The Bank of Mexico late on Wednesday signaled it would hold the benchmark interest rate at its current all-time high for an extended period and raised its 2023 economic growth forecast.

Esther Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank, expects the Banxico to remain hawkish for longer, boosting the peso without hurting the resilient economy.

Mexico's president said officials had signed a deal with Grupo Mexico to compensate the conglomerate for the state taking over a section of railway it operates in southern Mexico, lifting the firm's shares GMEXICOB.MX by 6%.

Data showed consumer prices in Peru fell to 0.32% in May but remained above a market consensus of 0.25% in a Reuters poll. However, the sol PEN= was down 0.9%.

The currency of Chile CLP=, the world's biggest copper producer, rose 0.6%, tracking a jump in the metal's prices on unexpected growth in factory activity in top metals consumer China. MET/L

Chile's economic activity index slipped for the third-straight month in April, central bank data showed, triggering renewed calls for interest rate cuts amid economic headwinds.

The Colombian peso COP= climbed 1.4%.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS jumped 1.7% a day after hitting the lowest level since early May, as the dollar stumbled after Federal Reserve officials indicated the U.S. central bank was likely to skip an interest rate hike at its upcoming meeting. FRX/

Investors also drew comfort from Wednesday's passageby the U.S House of Representatives of a deal to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS soared 3.3%, tracking the upbeat global mood, led by stocks in Brazil <.BVSP> and Argentina .MERV.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1938 GMT:

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 963.72 0.54 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2271.19 3.31 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 110397.05 1.9 Mexico IPC .MXX 52946.70 0.4 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5525.39 0.98 Argentina MerVal .MERV 353601.32 3.368 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1114.87 1.44 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.0077 1.26 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.5584 0.70 Chile peso CLP=CL 802.5 0.61 Colombia peso COP= 4385.28 1.44 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.6901 -0.85 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 240.1500 -0.27 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 485 1.03

