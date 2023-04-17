EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX stalled by firm dollar, Peru's sol rises

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Monday after the dollar bounced as traders eyed another interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while Peru's sol inched up on better-than-expected economic activity data.

The sol PEN= gained 0.2% against the greenback, after February's economic activity data beat estimates of a bigger fall.

Peru's GDP shrunk 0.63% in February compared with the same month last year, while analysts were expecting a 0.90% decline. Its economy began to contract in January hurt by nationwide anti-government protests.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.5% against a firmer dollar.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six peers, rose 0.5%, recovering from a one-year low hit in previous session, after a barrage of mixed U.S. economic data bolstered expectations of another Fed hike in May.

"I'm not saying all EM countries have to keep hiking because the Fed is hiking, it does put more pressure in that way."

Brazil's real BRL= dipped 0.3% against the dollar after central bank data showed its economic activity fell in January, highlighting the trend of economic slowdown amid high borrowing costs.

Separately, data found inflation in Brazil as measured by the IGP-10 price index fell 0.58% in April, compared to a 0.05% gain in March.

The real was still on track for sharp monthly gains and among the top performing EM currencies in April.

"The real yield in Brazil is very high, inflation has come down fast and the central bank has not yet reacted to the policy rate that is very high relative to the levels of inflation," said David Austerweil, deputy portfolio manager for Emerging Markets Fixed Income at VanEck.

Colombia's peso COP= snapped its 10-day winning streak against the dollar, slipping 0.4%, while the Mexican peso MXN= eased 0.2%.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS edged 0.4% higher.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP edged down as utility shares weighed.

Adding to losses, Brazilian oil firm 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA RRRP3.SA dropped some 13% after it announced its board had approved a capital increase of up to 900 million reais ($183.36 million) through the issue of new shares.

Petrobras PETR4.SAsaid it will cut natural gas prices by an average 8.1% starting May 1 when compared with the February-April quarter. Shares of the Brazilian state-run oil company added 1.5%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1918 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1002.80

0.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2296.50

0.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105773.07

-0.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

54759.77

0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5473.33

1.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

280501.51

1.735

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1254.36

0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9310

-0.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0336

-0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.8

-0.39

Colombia peso COP=

4430.5

-0.43

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7774

-0.41

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

216.3700

-0.58

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

404

-0.99

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alistair Bell)

