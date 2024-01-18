EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX stabilizes, stocks fall as risk-off sentiment lingers

By Shashwat Chauhan and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies were mixed on Thursday while stocks drifted lower as risk sentiment remained fragile with traders scaling back bets on rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS inched up 0.2% by 1951 GMT, set to snap a three-day losing streak.

The dollar =USD moved higher after data showing resilience in the U.S. economy added to perceptions that the Fed may not lower borrowing costs as soon as previously anticipated.

Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he was open to reducing U.S. interest rates sooner than he had anticipated if there is "convincing" evidence in coming months that inflation is falling faster than he expected.

Risk-sensitive emerging market assets have stumbled at the start of this year after stellar gains in the last few months of 2023 on hopes of a policy pivot by the Fed.

"The cuts in U.S. interest rates has the potential to orchestrate a soft landing for the country, leading to a shift in the narrative towards a stronger U.S. dollar," said Matheus Zani, head of FX risk management at Deaglo.

"We saw in the last month all the markets discussing that we will not have a stronger dollar in 2024, but now we have this shift in the market ... You can see a contrast with other economies stuck in slow gear, while the U.S. is still relatively high willed."

On Thursday, both the Brazilian real BRL= and the Mexican peso MXN= were trading flat. Both currencies benefited last year from attractive yields owing to their sharp interest rate differential with the U.S. dollar.

Among individual stocks, shares of Brazilian oil firms PetroReconcavo RECV3.SA and 3R Petroleum RRRP3.SA jumped 12.5% and 8.3% respectively on a suggested business tie-up.

The broader Bovespa index .BVSP was down 0.7%, dragged lower by utilities and financial stocks.

Chile's peso CLP= added 0.4% as copper prices moved up from a six-week low, while Colombia's peso COP= outpaced regional peers, rising 1.2%.

The Peruvian sol PEN=PE was flat to trade at 3.729 to the dollar.

The Argentinian peso ARSB= traded at 1,220 to the dollar in the parallel black market after hitting a record low in the prior session. Argentinian stocks .MERV rose 0.8%, extending gains to a fourth straight session.

Equities in Chile .SPIPSA were down 0.6%, while Mexican shares .MXX were muted.

Mexico's Grupo Financiero BanorteGFNORTEO.MX on Wednesday reported a 13% increase in its net profit for the final three months of last year, driven by loan growth and lower costs. The financial group's shares fell 1%.

A broader index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.3%.

Elsewhere, an escalation of geopolitical tension between Pakistan and neighboring Iran on Thursday sent ripples through Pakistan's bonds and stocks and raised the specter of more pressure on its struggling economy.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.80

0.36

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2498.08

-0.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127681.06

-0.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

54687.83

-0.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5867.72

-0.58

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1133006.30

0.782

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1283.70

-0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9331

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2052

-0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

917.5

0.37

Colombia peso COP=

3910.5

1.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7321

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

819.2000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1220

0.41

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Benglauru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com; Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.