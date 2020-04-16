EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX squashed by strong dollar after U.S. jobless data

By Shreyashi Sanyal

April 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar after a spike in weekly U.S. unemployment claims heightened demand for the safe-haven currency.

U.S. jobless claims stood at more than 20 million over the past month, pointing to deep economic impacts from the coronavirus outbreak. The figure spurred further exits from regional risk assets.

The reading pushed the U.S. dollar =USD to a one-week high against a basket of six major currencies, after snapping a four-day losing streak the previous day. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.7%, while Colombia's peso COP= slipped 1.45% as two of Latin America's biggest oil exporters came under pressure from recent weakness in the oil market. Oil prices have crashed partly due to the virus eroding demand.O/R

Markets are now awaiting first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data from China - one of Latin America's biggest trading partners - to gauge the full impact of virus-related shutdowns on economic activity. The figure is expected to contract sharply.

"Growth will return to the region as demand for commodities improve. The recoveries for Latin American countries will be tied to those of their trade partners," said Marnie Owen, global head of technical analysis at Informa Global Markets.

The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.2%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS shed 0.9%.

Regional risk assets have somewhat reclaimed lost ground over the past few weeks, but analysts remained worried about their demand after increasingly dismal economic outlooks and prolonged lockdowns are expected to cause further pain through a twofold supply and demand shock, stemming from the loss of jobs.

"The general trend is risk assets will likely coincide with the early stages of the opening of economies globally," said Jeff Grills, head of emerging markets debt at Aegon Asset Management.

"The longer the delay in the economic recovery, the more this will hinder lower-quality investments and delay investors from buying the riskier segment of the market."

Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell about 1%, while the real BRL=fell 0.5% to the dollar.

Bank executives confirmed that Brazil's government was in talks with banks about providing bailouts to sectors such as airlines, automakers, power companies and large retailers to help them survive the coronavirus crisis.

Spelling further unrest in Latin America's largest economy, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister after disagreements on how to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell 0.9%, while the peso CLP= was among the few gainers in the region with a 0.4% rise as prices of copper, the country's main export, firmed on Thursday. [MET/L]

Argentina's black market peso and its official currency both hit new lows ahead of the country's long-anticipated offer to creditors for restructuring about $70 billion in debt.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

884.12

-0.45

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1624.31

-0.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

78065.19

-0.97

Mexico IPC .MXX

33880.39

0.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3819.29

-0.92

Argentina MerVal .MERV

29691.84

-7.417

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1200.78

-0.27

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2564

-0.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.1904

-0.89

Chile peso CLP=CL

852.7

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3977.5

-1.69

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4127

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

65.7375

-0.18

