EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX snaps 10-day winning streak as Chilean peso slides

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 3 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led regional losses against the dollar on Monday, after a survey showed the world's largest copper producer's economic activity fell in February as mining and service activities dragged.

Chile's IMACEC economic activity index - a close proxy of gross domestic product - dropped 0.5% in February compared to the same month last year, well below the forecast of a 0.1% increase.

The peso CLP= shed 1.8% against the dollar, with weakness in copper prices also weighing as manufacturing activity in top consumer China stalled and higher oil prices stoked fears about inflation and higher interest rates in the U.S.

Currency of no.2 copper producer Peru PEN= slipped 0.3% against the greenback.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= gained 1.3% against the dollar as crude prices surged after OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, aggravating concerns around global inflation.

"Commodity prices have adjusted down in the past few weeks, particularly crude oil of which the region (Latam) is an important producer," said Alfredo Coutino, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"This probably will be reflected in Latin American currencies in the sense that it creates the perspective of increase in foreign revenues for the region."

The Mexican peso MXN= shed 0.5%, while Brazil's BRL= real was flat.

Data showed Mexico's manufacturing sector grew for a second straight month in March as firms hired workers, supply-chain pressures eased, and input cost inflation slowed to a 1-1/2-year-low.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS snapped its 10-day streak of gains, slipping 0.2%, while stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.7%.

Shares of Brazil's state-owned Petrobras PETR4.SA and Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN added nearly 3.5% each.

Latin American currencies posted their best quarterly performance in a year on Friday, outperforming their emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS boosted by hawkish central bank policies in the region and hopes of a rebound in top commodities consumer China.

"The OPEC+ production cut decision is likely to keep various central banks in EM on the cautious side, despite peaking inflation and growth headwinds," said Natalia Gurushina, Emerging Markets Fixed Income economist at VanEck, in a note.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board approved changes to Argentina's reserves accumulation target set in their $44 billion program, as the agriculture powerhouse faces a severe drought seen pummeling both exports and economic growth.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, the Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point. The shekel ILS= edged 0.1% higher.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1805 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.70

-0.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2177.79

-0.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101104.16

-0.76

Mexico IPC .MXX

53697.95

-0.38

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5301.51

-0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

253486.51

3.162

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1165.39

0.67

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0688

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1023

-0.51

Chile peso CLP=CL

808.5

-1.74

Colombia peso COP=

4600.1

1.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7653

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

210.3400

-0.63

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

388

1.80

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Grant McCool and Josie Kao)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

