EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slumps as U.S-China tensions sour mood

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies joined broader emerging market peers in heading lower on Tuesday, with Brazil's real sliding more than 1%, as rising U.S.-China tensions drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 1.5%, while Chile's peso CLP fell 1.8% and Brazil's real BRBY moved further away from six-week highs hit last session. A sharper than expected drop in Brazil's industrial output added to pessimism.

"Brazil's central bank will likely hike its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday (to 13.75%) and leave the door open for one final increase in the cycle," said Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

"Those hikes are likely even though the economy is showing further signs of slowing - the surprisingly large 0.4% month-on-month fall in industrial production in June provided the latest evidence of this."

Colombia's peso COP= dropped 1.1%, snapping a five-session winning streak. Colombia's central bank on Monday raised its inflation outlook for 2022 to 9.7% from 7.1%, as high consumer prices and global supply pressures persist.

Global sentiment took a hit on Tuesday as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, starting a visit that Beijing had warned her against taking, saying it would undermine Sino-U.S. relations. China claims Taiwan as its own and said a U.S. visit would challenge its sovereignty.

Citigroup strategists see bonds benefiting from the geopolitical uncertainty.

"While uncertainty on whether inflation will fall back by enough remains high, fixed income may be better supported for now. Latam rates should benefit from that. The Taiwan situation may also support rates in the short term, though a major escalation is more of a fat tail, rather than our base case."

The events intensify tensions between the United States and China, already at loggerheads following a tariff war that began in 2018. China is a major commodities export destination for resource-rich Latam.

In Argentina, the new economy superminister Sergio Massa appointed his top advisers on Monday, vowing to stop high inflation and economic deterioration.

Massa appointed Eduardo Setti, an economist with experience in capital markets, as finance secretary, and seasoned Daniel Marx to the public debt monitoring team. Raul Rigo will be treasury secretary.

In Ecuador, some bond holders received interest payments which had been due on the bonds on July 31, sources said.

Meanwhile, subsidies from the Mexican government to combat inflation have cost some 575 billion pesos ($28.04 billion) this year, officials said.

Outages disrupting Venezuela's power and gas supplies to state-run energy firm PDVSA hit July oil exports, contributing to a 27% fall from the previous month, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data and the company's internal documents.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

982.99

-1.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2083.50

-1.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103368.84

1.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

46896.66

-1.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5225.62

-0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

119172.36

1.348

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1280.77

0.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2712

-1.79

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7460

-1.82

Chile peso CLP=CL

906.4

-1.77

Colombia peso COP=

4314.6

-1.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9132

-1.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

132.1900

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

286

-1.40

Latam JPM GBI-EMhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3OTvLr0

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.