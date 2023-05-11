EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips on weak China data but Peru's sol up before rate decision

By Amruta Khandekar

May 11 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar firmed after weak data from China raised concerns about the country's economic recovery, but the Peruvian sol gained ahead of a local interest rate decision.

MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.4% by 1405 GMT, falling from an eight-year high touched on Wednesday after a slower-than-expected rise in annual U.S. inflation boosted hopes of a rate hike pause by the Federal Reserve.

Data on Thursday showed China's consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April, while factory gate deflation deepened, suggesting more stimulus may be needed to boost a patchy post-COVID economic recovery.

Elsewhere, Turkey's stocks and dollar-denominated bonds rallied after presidential election candidate Muharrem Ince announced his withdrawal from the race, giving a potential boost to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main rival to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.5% against the dollar ahead of inflation data expected on Friday.

Consumer price inflation likely slowed in April, a Reuters poll showed, giving fresh ammunition to government officials demanding immediate monetary policy easing from a reluctant central bank.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Thursday called for greater use of local currencies in bilateral trade versus the U.S. dollar.

Chile's peso CLP=, the currency of the world's biggest copper producer, fell 1.3% as prices of the metal hit a four-month low after the Chinese data stoked demand concerns.

The country's central bank is set to announce its latest interest rate decision on Friday.

The Mexican peso MXN= and Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.8% and 0.9% respectively as crude prices slipped amid recession concerns driven by a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling. O/R Both the countries are leading oil exporters.

Bucking the trend, Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.2%, hovering near a one-year high ahead of a central bank policy decision, which is expected to see interest rates remain at 7.75%.

"The rate has been unchanged since January, and the mild decline in yearly inflation in April was not nearly enough to justify a reversal of policy. But trends are changing," said Guillermo Arbe, head economist, Peru at Scotiabank, in a note.

He said his bank maintains its expectation that the rate will remain at 7.75% through the third quarter before dropping to 7.25% in the fourth quarter and to near 5.25% by the end of 2024.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS snapped four straight sessions of gains to fall 0.9%, with miners leading Brazilian equities .BVSP 0.6% lower as metal prices weakened.

A sell-off in the South African rand gathered pace as a news report about a ship allegedly carrying weapons and ammunition from South Africa to Russia spooked investors already concerned about the economic impact of crippling power cuts.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1405 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

975.55

-0.42

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2278.97

-0.88

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106856.96

-0.55

Mexico IPC .MXX

55431.60

-0.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5600.89

0.56

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1165.66

0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9726

-0.50

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.6749

-0.73

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.7

-1.44

Colombia peso COP=

4591.33

-0.87

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.668

0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

228.9500

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

467

0.86

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.