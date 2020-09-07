EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips on China-U.S. tensions, mixed trade data

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened in slim trade on Monday as commodity-linked currencies were pressured by signs of waning demand in China, while tensions between China and the United States also weighed on sentiment.

Oil prices fell and gains in metal prices were capped after data showed that China's imports slipped in August, although exports surged. China is one of the largest export destinations for Latin America. O/RMET/L

Data also showed China's iron ore imports fell 10.9% in August from a month earlier, easing from a record high.

News that Washington may impose sanctions on China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC 0981.HK, rattled markets with the possibility of retaliatory action from Beijing.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell slightly and was set to break a four-day winning streak, despite official figures showing Mexico's measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction posted its biggest monthly rise on record in June after plummeting earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.

Chile's peso CLP=led losses among its peers after data showed the value of shipments of copper fell 13.2% year-on-year in August to $2.761 billion, hit by a dip in production and low prices. Chile is the world's top world copper producer.

Among stocks, Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA rose 1%, while Mexican stocks .MXX added about 0.5%. Trading volumes were muted due to market holidays in Brazil and the United States.

In Argentina, the government said it successfully restructured over $40 billion of local-law foreign currency debt on Friday, on top of its recent $65 billion international bond revamp, which will help the country dig itself out of its ninth sovereign default.

The peso ARS=RASL, however, fell to new lows. It has been heavily controlled by the government after a spell of volatility last year.

A central bank survey showed Argentina's economy is likely to contract 12% in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a slightly more positive outlook than a month earlier.

In another positive move, S&P Global Ratings on Monday upgraded Argentina's long-term sovereign credit rating to "CCC-plus" from "SD," citing the conclusion of prolonged foreign and local law foreign currency debt restructurings.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1094.48

-0.46

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2012.57

0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

36666.74

0.6

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3854.64

1.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

45766.26

1.533

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1240.39

0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.5850

-0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

774.7

-0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3710

0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5357

-0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

74.6400

-0.27

