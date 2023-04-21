EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips, Chile's peso off on lithium nationalization plans

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

April 21 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America were on track for their worst weekly performance in nearly a month against a strengthening dollar, while the Chilean peso slid after the Andean country unveiled plans to nationalize its lithium industry.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.1% by 1415 GMT, while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.7%.

The peso CLP= slipped 0.5% against the dollar after Chile's President Gabriel Boric said on Thursday he would nationalize the lithium industry to boost the South American country's economy and protect its environment.

"It puts the focus on Latam possibilities for entering not just the mineral game, but also the tech game as the availability of local raw materials can lead to companies establishing manufacturing of EV and other related energy as well as transportation tech," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

"We feel this makes for long-term growth for their economy, a boost for the Chilean peso and ultimately an advantage for the hemisphere as a whole."

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA, however, shed 1.8%.

The currencies of oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= edged up 0.1% against the greenback.

Corporate bond issues in Mexico surged in the first quarter, fueled by the post-pandemic recovery of economic activity, the country's main stock exchange BOLSAA.MX said on Thursday.

Brazilian markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday, a day after the real BRL= currency posted its worst weekly performance in more than five months.

Central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said the bank's independence is crucial for the country's economy, as political pressure mounted for it to reduce borrowing costs.

Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.3% and was on track to outperform its regional peers this week.

Overall, economies in Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to post a combined growth of 1.2% in 2023, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said, a slight reduction from its previous forecast of 1.3%.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Egypt's dollar-denominated government notes extended losses, with the issue maturing in 2024 XS1953055875=TE off 0.8 cents and hovering near a record low, Tradeweb data showed.

"Dollar bonds are under pressure, and until reforms are implemented and Egypt receives USD disbursements from the IMF and regional countries, I would expect Egypt's sovereign debt to trade at distressed or stressed levels," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

Zambia's official creditors are close to signing a memorandum of understanding on debt relief, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

979.82

-1.01

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2226.24

-0.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

53881.06

-0.76

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5301.39

-1.78

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1222.84

-1.76

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0011

-0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.8

-0.64

Colombia peso COP=

4531.47

-0.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7612

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

218.5000

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

427

-0.94

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

