EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips as US jobs data fuels bets of more Fed rate hikes

April 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Monday as the dollar firmed on data showing resilience in the U.S. labor market that raised bets of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Employers in the United States maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, a closely watched report showed on Friday, when the U.S. and most Latin American markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday.

The data bolstered expectations of a 25 basis point rate hike from the Fed in May, dampening hopes of a pause in tightening that was driven by a slew of weak economic data preceding the jobs report.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was down 0.3% by 14:28 GMT.

"I think they (the Fed) will go 25 bps, but things are very data dependent and we will continue to see huge moves off the back of data releases," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross asset strategist at Rabobank.

Investor focus this week will be on U.S. inflation data, as well as World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings in Washington.

The Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.5% against the greenback, a day ahead of an inflation reading that will come amid President Luiz Inacio Lula's criticism of its central bank's hawkish stance.

Brazil's inflation likely stayed high in March on rising gasoline bills and resurging cost of living problems in the country's stagnant economy, a Reuters poll showed.

The country's government expects monetary policy next year as in 2023, an economy ministry official said on Monday, stressing that a new fiscal framework proposed by the administration would help bring interest rates down.

Mexico's peso MXN= dipped 0.7%, snapping two straight sessions of gains. The country's automotive production and exports rose in March from a year earlier, data showed on Monday.

The Chilean peso CLP= slipped 0.3% against the dollar. The world's top copper producer saw exports of the metal reach $4.59 billion in March, up 9.9% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

Bucking the trend, the Colombian peso COP= rose 0.4%.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP with materials stocks among the biggest boosts.

Equities in Chile .SPIPSA and Mexico .MXX also rose 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate in March rose 32.7% year-on-year, just shy of an all-time record of 31.9% in February, according to data on Monday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1428 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.55

0.05

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2173.71

0.34

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

101732.08

0.9

Mexico IPC .MXX

53770.85

0.51

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5285.10

0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1189.25

-0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0865

-0.57

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.2407

-0.69

Chile peso CLP=CL

820.8

-0.28

Colombia peso COP=

4553.3

0.26

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7486

0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

213.2800

-0.96

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

387

1.29

