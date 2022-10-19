EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips as dollar perks up; stocks subdued

By Devik Jain

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Major Latin American currencies fell on Wednesday as expectations of steep interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve propped up the dollar, while the yuan hit a record low amid caution over the delayed release of Chinese GDP figures.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY= led losses, down 0.6% after outpacing its regional peers for the past two sessions. The MSCI's index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.3%.

Brazil's central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market on Wednesday, selling $1 billion in the spot market with a repurchase agreement.

"This is in line with Banco Central's policy and they do this interventions on a case-based analysis, more to provide liquidity at a determined moment for the market instead of aiming to defend any given currency level," said Wilson Ferrarezi, economist at TS Lombard.

"We had seen some resiliency in the latam currencies, but the overall outlook for more rate hikes in the U.S. will translate into continued pressures over those currencies."

The dollar index =USD rose 0.6%, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR climbed to its highest level since July 2008 after another round of hawkish comments from Fed officials. FRX/US/

A drop in copper and iron ore prices weighed on resource-heavy Latam currencies. The copper-linked Chilean peso CLP=inched 0.1% lower as the metal extended losses on worries about the global economy due to soaring inflation and the prospect of more interest rate hikes to tame it. IRONORE/MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= dipped 0.4% as the country's central bank said thought must be given to when its rate hiking cycle should end.

Colombia's peso COP= lost 1.6% and the Peruvian sol PEN=PE slipped 0.2%.

Assets in the export-heavy region have been supported this year as commodity prices were boosted by Russia's war in Ukraine, but Fed tightening has sapped risk sentiment on fears it might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

China's offshore yuan CNH=D3 hit a record low against the dollar as traders nervously awaited delayed economic indicators including third-quarter gross domestic product from Beijing and more steers on policy from the ruling Communist Party's ongoing congress.

Dollar strength combined with weakness in a country's currency translates into higher import bills, which accelerates inflation. Add to that a hawkish Fed, developing economies have been consuming their stockpiles of foreign exchange reserves this year at a faster pace than in previous bouts of currency weakness.

Meanwhile, focus was also on developments around Brazil's election. A poll showed on Wednesday Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro narrowed ahead of a runoff vote set for Oct. 30.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS edged 0.1% higher.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

864.63

-1.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2190.50

0.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116393.64

0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

46175.42

-0.29

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5087.55

-0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

136397.71

-0.832

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1198.06

0.78

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2750

-0.39

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1064

-0.39

Chile peso CLP=CL

972.9

-0.05

Colombia peso COP=

4834.13

-1.61

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9716

-0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

153.1700

-0.22

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

288

0.69

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan and John Stonestreet)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

