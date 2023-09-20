EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips after Fed's hawkish pause; Brazil stocks up ahead of rate decision

By Shashwat Chauhan and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies pared gains against the dollar on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but projected policy would remain tighter through next year, while Brazilian stocks jumped ahead of an expected rate cut by the central bank.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2%, falling from session highs as the dollar =USD recouped losses following the Fed's announcement where it signaled one more rate hike this year was likely.

However, Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS were up 0.4%, as Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP gained 1.1% ahead of an expected 50 basis-point rate cut from the country's central bank later in the day.

Michael Arno, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, said that despite higher U.S. rates, Latin American rates still offered investors attractive upside.

"(Latin American policy rates) are still extremely elevated from where you've seen it in the past, which gives them some cushion to cut rates while maintaining a pretty healthy spread to the Fed," Arno said.

While expectations of potentially looser Fed policy have supported Latin American assets in September, market participants noted the central bank still emphasized a meeting-by-meeting approach.

"This is a hawkish hold, signaling higher-for-longer, but the Fed’s intentions today are not a set of promises," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Brazil's real BRL= edged up 0.1% ahead of the central bank decision due at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT).

The currencies of top oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=, which have risen sharply in recent days on a surge in crude prices, advanced 0.1% and 0.5% respectively, even as prices retreated from recent highs. O/R.

Mexico and Colombia's stock indexes .MXX, .COLCAP also rose 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Argentina's S&P Merval benchmark index .MERV dropped 2.3%.

Argentina's economy shrank in the second quarter, data on Tuesday showed, though Wednesday data showed the country's unemployment rate dropped slightly.

Argentina's lower house late on Tuesday passed a government-backed bill to cut taxes on high-income earners, a move that would erase about 1 trillion pesos ($2.8 billion) from state coffers in 2023.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.31

-0.43

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2404.82

0.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119118.55

1.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

52788.73

1.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5932.91

-1.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

563414.93

-2.3

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1107.83

0.28

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8737

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0661

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

882.5

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

3907.5

0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7085

-0.53

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

-0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

730

1.37

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar, Lisa Mattackal and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Matthew Lewis)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.