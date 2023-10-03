EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slip on Fed rate concerns, Brazil's real hits four-month low

By Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were dragged lower on Tuesday by worries about the U.S. interest rate path and lacklustre copper prices, with the Brazilian real dropping to an over four-month low after softer-than-expected industrial output data.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 1.0% by 1447 GMT, falling for the second day in a row.

Latin American assets are at multi-month lows as investors flee risky assets in favour of the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields on expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy restrictive for longer.

Investors are also concerned that high U.S. borrowing costs could take the shine off yields on regional currencies with some Latin American economies having started a rate-cutting cycle.

The Brazilian real BRL= hit its lowest level since late May and was last down 1.1% after data showed industrial production in Latin America's largest economy rose 0.4% in August, slightly less than expectations of a 0.5% increase.

Analysts had mixed views on the data.

"The data, while it's below expectations, still confirms that economic activity in Brazil is quite resilient ... the selloff in the BRL is a continuation of the overall global macro environment where the dollar is strong and on the flip side of this, EM FX is weak," said Olga Yangol, head of EM research & strategy at Credit Agricole.

The reading suggests that the industrial sector was as a drag on growth in the third quarter, said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

Brazil's current pace of monetary policy easing is "appropriate" for the moment, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said, following two consecutive 50 basis point cuts in recent months.

Major copper producer Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.5% as prices of the red metal fell to four-month lows. MET/L

However, Peruvian sol, the currency of another top copper exporter bucked the trend to rise 0.1%

Currencies of top oil exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= fell 0.6% and 0.3% respectively, with crude prices under pressure. O/R

Colombia reported exports worth $3.95 billion in August, down 10.1% year-on-year, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Argentinian markets have been bruised in recent days, with bonds sliding and the peso ARSB= slumping to a record low of 800 per dollar in parallel trade on uncertainty ahead of the Oct. 22 vote which could usher in far-right libertarian Javier Milei as president. The peso was at 798 against the dollar on Tuesday.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.6%, with equities in Brazil .BVSP, Mexico .MXX and Chile .SPIPSA down between 0.5% and 0.7%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1447 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

939.51

-1.26

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2222.45

-1.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114410.61

-0.56

Mexico IPC .MXX

51012.97

-0.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5715.77

-0.73

Argentina MerVal .MERV

554060.89

-0.497

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1114.93

0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1185

-1.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.7738

-0.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

912

-0.43

Colombia peso COP=

4173.15

-0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7801

0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

798

0.25

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

