EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slip as virus concerns take hold, stocks advance

By Medha Singh

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday, undermined by the safe haven dollar's demand on fears over a new fast-spreading variant of the novel coronavirus but stocks in the region recovered in a holiday shortened week.

MSCI's index of stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS bounced back 0.3% after suffering its worst day in about two months, with benchmarks in Brazil .BVSP and Colombia .COLCAP posting the sharpest gains.

Brazil's real BRL= dropped for the third straight day at 5.1624 per dollar as Sao Paulo state government ordered restaurants and shopping malls to stay closed for Christmas and New Year after infection rates rose by 54% in the past four weeks.

Shares of the country's retail and clothing companies Via Varejo VVAR3.SA, Lojas Renner LREN3.SA, Cia Hering HGTX3.SA shed between 0.8% and 2.7% on the news.

New restrictions in Brazil, Mexico and Chile recently to curb the spread of COVID-19 has fueled worries of more economic pain, slowing the sharp recovery in Latin American stocks and equities in December.

"Stringent restrictions and high caseloads suggest that economic activity in (Latin America) will probably get worse before it gets better," said William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics, adding that an economic boost from a vaccine may only come in the second half of 2021.

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP=also slid on fears the latest restrictions will dent fuel demand. Oil is a top export of the countries. O/R

Stricter lockdowns implemented in Britain on Monday to fight the new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus roiled global markets in the previous session.

However, Washington's approval of an $892 billion pandemic relief package after months of inaction is helping them recover some of those losses. MKTS/GLOB.N

The Argentine peso ARS= recorded breaching its record low in the previous session after it reported a wider fiscal deficit in November.

Shares in Mexican telecommunications company Axtel AXTELCPO.MX fell about 12%, a day after the firm announced it had scrapped a plan to sell the business as a whole and instead seek buyers for its two units individually.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1248.56

-0.67

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2406.66

0.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116569.11

0.64

Mexico IPC .MXX

42653.73

-1.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4190.03

0.65

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50409.29

0.497

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1401.17

1.73

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.1592

0.04

Mexico peso MXN=

20.1430

-1.00

Chile peso CLP=CL

722.4

0.48

Colombia peso COP=

3463.17

-0.99

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6117

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

83.2400

-0.11

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.