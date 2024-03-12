EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slip as dollar shines after sticky US inflation data

By Ankika Biswas

March 12 (Reuters) - The index tracking Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday against a strong dollar after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation print slightly pushed back expectations of an early Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.2% at 10:00 a.m. ET. Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February, indicating sticky inflation that could delay a Fed rate cut largely expected in June.

"With the U.S. economy still overheating, we expect 10-year Treasury yields to keep trading above 4% this coming quarter which will exert downward pressure on Latam currencies, especially since major central banks in the region are now in an easing cycle," said Joaquin Kritz Lara, chief economist at Numera Analytics.

Brazil's real BRL=, Colombia's peso COP=, Peru's sol PEN=PE and the Mexican peso MXN=D2 dropped between 0.1% and 0.6% against the dollar.

Data showed Brazil's consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in February, reaching the highest monthly figure in one year driven by higher education prices.

Brazil's central bank will meet next week to set its benchmark interest rate, currently at 11.25%, after kicking off its easing cycle in August with a 50-basis-point rate cut.

The country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that there was for keeping the benchmark rate at the current level apart from the "stubbornness" of central bank president Roberto Campos Neto.

Meanwhile, a poll of analysts released by Chile's monetary authority showed the country's central bank is expected to lower its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 6.5% at its April meeting.

"We expect Chile to continue cutting rates aggressively to stabilize demand, which will narrow the interest rate spread between the peso and U.S. bonds, increasing the likelihood of further FX losses, although the extent of the decline depends as much on external factors," Kritz Lara added.

The Chilean peso CLP=CL has underperformed its Latam peers so far this year with a near 9% decline.

Further, the fixed-term deposit rate at Argentina's banks fell to an average 75% from a previous floor of 110%, traders told Reuters, after the central bank cut the benchmark interest rate on Monday to 80% from 100% previously.

The Argentine peso ARSB= last stood at 985 per dollar in the parallel black market.

The MSCI index for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.1%, on track for its fourth straight daily decline.

Petrobras PETR4.SA gained 2.6% after its recent slide on an axed dividend. Reuters reported Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is set to appoint Rafael Dubeux to the board of directors of the state-run oil firm.

Brazilian car rental firm Localiza RENT3.SA climbed 2.2% following a 59.1% increase in its fourth-quarter net profit.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1047.52

0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2482.53

-0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127000.49

0.7

Mexico IPC .MXX

55124.15

0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6458.67

0.66

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1296.82

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9833

-0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8300

-0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

963.9

0.26

Colombia peso COP=

3917.14

-0.08

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6964

-0.55

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

848.5000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

985

1.02

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.