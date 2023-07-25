EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slip against firm dollar, rate cut bets weigh on Brazil's real

By Ankika Biswas

July 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday, with Brazil's real slipping from an over one-year high as a slowdown in inflation spurred speculation about a sharp rate cut, while lacklustre economic activity in Mexico weighed on the peso.

The Brazilian real fell 0.5% against the dollar after data showed consumer prices fell more than expected in the month to mid-July, potentially paving the way for a more aggressive rate cut at next week's policy meeting.

"While we still think it's most likely that the central bank will begin its monetary easing cycle with a 25-bp cut at its meeting, these data increase the probability of a larger 50-bp reduction," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Mexico's peso MXN= lost 0.5% after data showed economic activity was virtually unchanged month-on-month in May, lagging expectations. On an annual basis, it grew 4.3% in May from 2.7% in April.

"The rebound in the y/y (year-on-year) rate is welcome, but the details confirm that activity in key sectors is losing steam after H1 growth," Pantheon Macroeconomics analysts noted.

The lagged effect of increased borrowing costs and weakening external conditions will constrain growth, the analysts added.

Chile's peso CLP=fell 0.2%. Speculation has mounted about the country kicking off a policy-easing cycle later this week as inflationary pressures lessened, with a Reuters poll revealing expectations of a 75-basis-point rate cut.

The broader Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS was down 0.4%, as the dollar =USD steadied ahead of a week packed with central bank decisions.

Meanwhile, Argentina on Monday set while keeping the official peso rate stable, in a push to meet expectations in its $44 billion agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while avoiding a politically costly devaluation.

Additionally, the IMF projected Argentina's economy will contract 2.5% in 2023, with a year-end inflation rate of about 120%.

Elsewhere, Hungary trimmed its interest rate corridor and key one-day deposit rate both by 100 basis points and signaled more easing on the horizon. The forint EURHUF= was down 0.5% against the euro.

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Monday declared a state of emergency and night curfews in three coastal provinces, after a weekend wave of violence.

Nigeria's central bank raised its main lending rate by a smaller-than-expected 25-basis-points, saying it preferred a moderate increase to anchor inflation expectations while continuing to support investment.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1929 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1032.22

1.85

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2548.29

0.41

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

122361.27

0.84

Mexico IPC .MXX

54033.38

0.96

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6406.73

0.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

469024.59

0.506

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1171.13

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7520

-0.41

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9237

-0.61

Chile peso CLP=CL

829.2

-0.23

Colombia peso COP=

3970.67

-0.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5926

-0.36

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

271.6000

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

531

3.95

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum and Richard Chang)

