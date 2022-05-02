EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slides on impending U.S. rate hike, Brazil stocks hit new lows

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

May 2 (Reuters) - Currencies in resource-rich Latin America fell on Monday as the dollar rose ahead of a likely U.S. interest rate hike this week, while weakness in commodity prices and disappointing economic activity data kept Brazil's stock market under pressure.

The dollar =USD resumed its march towards 20-year highs ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week. Investors are expecting the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. IRPR

Commodity currencies of Brazil BRBY, BRL= and Chile CLP= fell 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

"To be blunt, it's all about the Fed on Wednesday and the rhetoric surrounding that and then the Fed speakers at the back end of the week," said Christian Lawrence, senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank.

"The region (Latin America) as a whole is going to be more or less trading on the back of dollar dynamics rather than any local idiosyncrasies."

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell to its lowest level in over three months, last down 1.6%, as oil prices fell on concerns over weak economic growth in China, the world's top oil importer, overshadowing fears that supply might be crimped by a potential European Union ban on Russian crude. O/R

Heavyweights Vale SA VALE3.SA and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A PETR4.SA fell over 2% each.

Data showed economic activity in Brazil resumed growth in February, but at a slower than expected pace, while separately, Chile's economic activity data beat market expectations bolstered by an increase in service activity.

Peru's Sol PEN= edged 0.2% lower. Data showed annual inflation rate in the copper-producing Andean nation hit 7.96% in April, its highest level in 24 years, as Peru grappled with protests over rising food and energy costs linked to a commodities price spike since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On a positive note, the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur could by year's end resolve environmental concerns that are holding up a free trade agreement, EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reuters. The Mercosur bloc includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Elsewhere, the dollar gained half a percent on the Chinese yuan in offshore markets, reaching 6.6895 CNH=EBS, just below its strongest since late 2020. FRX/

China's factory activity contracted at a steeper pace in April as widespread COVID-19 lockdowns halted industrial production and disrupted supply chains, raising fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the second quarter that will weigh on global growth.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1516 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1070.37

-0.54

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2259.43

-2.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106112.56

-1.63

Mexico IPC .MXX

51719.67

0.59

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4737.52

-0.86

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87488.86

-0.864

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1571.31

0.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0393

-1.92

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4150

-0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

861.2

-1.39

Colombia peso COP=

3996.6

-1.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.851

-0.39

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

115.7500

-0.36

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198

1.26

