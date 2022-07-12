EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slides, Chilean Peso hits record low ahead of rate-hike decision

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

July 12 (Reuters) - The Chilean peso on Tuesday hit a fresh record low against the dollar as the government raised its inflation estimates ahead of an expected interest rate hike, while Hungary's forint struggled for direction after a hefty rate increase to stem the currency's plunge.

Chile's government now expects an 11.1% rise in inflation, against an 8.9% seen in the previous projection. The Andean country's central bank widely expected to hike rates on Wednesday to 9.5% from 9.0%.

"The market might be disappointed by "mere" 50 basis points, considering it insufficiently hawkish against the backdrop of double-digit inflation," said Natalia Gurushina, EM Fixed Income economist at VanEck.

A fall in prices of its top export copper also weighed, with the currency CLP= down 1.5% at 1008.20 to the dollar. Crude exporters Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN= also saw their currencies slide, with Colombia's peso touching a record low of 4,615.60 per dollar.

A surge in commodity prices earlier this year on supply concerns due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine benefited the likes of Chile and Columbia, but also added to inflationary pressures worldwide.

Monetary tightening cycles in developed markets to rein in surging price pressures and a strong dollar have pinched EM currencies, with MSCI's Latam FX index .MILA00000CUS logging losses for five weeks out of the last six.

The dollar =USD was little changed on Tuesday and has benefited from expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates aggressively than peers. FRX/

"Latam central banks are going to strike while the iron is hot - once the U.S. Federal Reserve eases off from rate hikes, that will determine if those currencies can start moving up against the dollar," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"However, the dollar can only be knocked off if the global outlook starts improving. For the next month, it's difficult to see that happening."

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY slipped 0.99% to trade at 5.42 to the dollar. The country's growth spurt this year has been overshadowed by worries ahead of October's presidential vote, dampening the outlook for 2023, a Reuters poll showed.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that some tariffs under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) could immediately be suspended, as he visited the White House to meet U.S. President Joe Biden.

Central Europe's worst-performing currency so far this year, the forint EURHUF=, was flat at 406.91 to the euro in volatile trading after the National Bank of Hungary raised the base rate by 200 basis points to 9.75% and pledged further decisive action to rein in inflation. [nL8N2YT1HL]

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1842 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

968.48

-1.29

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1968.46

-0.62

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98568.94

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

47692.34

0.68

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5036.91

-0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

103890.37

-0.519

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1350.38

0.43

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4240

-0.99

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7881

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

1008.2

-1.54

Colombia peso COP=

4615.6

-1.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9638

-0.41

Argentina peso (interbank)ARS=RASL

127.5800

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel)

ARSB=

267

0.37

