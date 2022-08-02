EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slides as U.S-China tensions sour mood

By Susan Mathew

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies joined broader emerging market peers in heading lower on Tuesday, with Brazil's real sliding more than 1%, as rising U.S.-China tensions drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.5%, extending losses to a third straight session, while Brazil's real BRBY moved further away from six-week highs hit last session. A sharper than expected drop in Brazil's industrial output added to pessimism.

Colombia's peso COP= dropped 1.1%, snapping a five-session winning streak. Colombia's central bank on Monday raised its inflation outlook for 2022 to 9.7% from 7.1%, as high consumer prices and global supply pressures persist.

Global sentiment took a hit on Tuesday as China warned of repercussions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit. China claims Taiwan as its own and said a U.S. visit would challenge its sovereignty.

Citigroup strategists see bonds benefiting from the geopolitical uncertainty.

"While uncertainty on whether inflation will fall back by enough remains high, fixed income may be better supported for now. Latam rates should benefit from that. The Taiwan situation may also support rates in the short term, though a major escalation is more of a fat tail, rather than our base case."

Brazil's 10 year bonds BR10YT=RR hit one month highs, while Mexico's MX10YT=RR notched near two-month peaks.

Investors are waiting to see how Beijing could react should Pelosi visit.

This intensifies tensions between the United States and China, already at loggerheads following a tariff war that began in 2018. China is major commodities export destination for resource-rich Latam.

In Argentina, the new economy superminister Sergio Massa appointed his top advisers on Monday, vowing to stop high inflation and economic deterioration.

Massa appointed Eduardo Setti, an economist with experience in capital markets, as finance secretary, and seasoned Daniel Marx to the public debt monitoring team. Raul Rigo will announced treasury secretary.

In Ecuador, some bond holders received interest payments which had been due on the bonds on July 31, sources said.

A Luxembourg bailiff had ordered banks to freeze assets held by Ecuador at accounts in the country over a dispute regarding a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil company Perenco says remains unpaid.

"Given the size of Perenco's claim and the likely limited reach of the court's order, we think this is unlikely to affect Ecuador's debt payments," Citigroup strategists said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1446 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

983.32

-1.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2095.40

-1.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102185.34

-0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

47073.81

-0.66

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5233.98

-0.46

Argentina MerVal .MERV

118156.89

0.485

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1282.36

0.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2337

-1.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4737

-0.51

Chile peso CLP=CL

895.9

-0.61

Colombia peso COP=

4307.6

-0.92

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9205

-1.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

132.1100

-0.16

