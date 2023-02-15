EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slides as dollar firms, Colombian peso hits near six-week low

By Unknown 1d047bbb-7251-446d-86e5-e20931b1e75e and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies slid on Wednesday against a stronger dollar after economic data added to fears of a more aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve, while Colombia's peso dropped to a near six-week low to lead losses among regional peers.

The dollar index =USD jumped in the wake of stronger-than-expected retail sales data underscoring a resilient U.S. economy, and stubbornly high U.S. inflation data overnight suggesting that the Fed was far from pausing its interest rate hiking campaign.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUShad fallen 0.7% by 1939 GMT, while the broader emerging market (EM)currencies index .MIEM00000CUSwas down 0.5%.

"Even at the rate that we have on inflation, we probably have two, maybe three rate hikes at most," said Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer at BMO Global Asset Management.

"When you start seeing the Fed get to a pause, you're going to see the U.S. dollar weakening. That should be a big tailwind for the emerging market region."

EM equities and debt attracted the largest monthly net inflow in January in two years, the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday.

Colombia's peso COP= fell nearly 3% against the dollar after data showed the Andean country's economy grew 7.5% last year, lower than market expectations.

This follows overnight numbers that showed December's core retail sales and manufacturing contracted in the region's fourth-largest economy.

"Colombia is a country that has a combination of all of the negative factors that will affect their currency and sink it such as labor strikes, a global economy that doesn't seem to be necessarily recovering, and a U.S. economy that is relentless," Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA, said.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Colombia's major cities on Wednesday to protest social and economic reforms that leftist President Gustavo Petro presented to Congress.

The currency of the world's biggest copper producer, Chile CLP=, slid 0.8%, tracking prices of the metal lower. MET/L

The Peruvian sol fell 0.6% as data showed its economy slowed down for the second month in a row and missed forecasts.

Mexico's peso MXN= slid 0.4% against the greenback.

Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa said on Wednesday that the bank's monetary posture is in restrictive territory and the balance of risks to inflation remains tilted to the upside.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY fell 0.4% after Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said discussing the interest rate level was more important than debating inflation targets.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUSreversed early losses to rise 0.5%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP up 2%.

Argentina's central bank is set to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 75% this week, bank sources told Reuters.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1939 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1004.30

-1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2243.75

0.45

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110023.33

2.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

52930.84

0.51

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5404.92

1.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

253751.44

-1.823

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1198.02

-2.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2185

-0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.5886

-0.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

790.9

-0.82

Colombia peso COP=

4895.45

-2.99

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8527

-0.55

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

192.3700

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

374

1.34

