EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slides after U.S. Fed hikes rates by half percentage point

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies underperformed emerging market peers on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's projection for its target federal funds rate came in higher than expected, while Brazil's real slid on shrinking economic activity.

The Fed raised interest rates by half a percentage point and projected at least an additional 75 basis points of increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 as well as a rise in unemployment and a near stalling of economic growth in the world's largest economy.

"At the moment, the buck is slightly up since the Fed will indeed continue to hike interest rates, and are expected to go to over 5.0% by the time they are done. Moves going forward will be very data-dependent and I expect Powell to lean on that for an uncertain 2023," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

"BRL, MXN and LATAM all seem to be slightly weaker, but we feel there will be other economic variables at play that will improve currencies against the buck even with a hawkish, yet predictable Fed."

Risky assets of emerging markets have taken a hit but investors expect EM to hold up against developed markets next year with an HSBC survey predicting a "distinct improvement" in investor sentiment, led by Latin America.

Brazil's real BRL=BRBYslid 0.4% after data showed economic activity contracted in October as aggressive interest-rate hikes to battle inflation took a toll on growth.

Incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad has promised to move up the timeline on new fiscal rules, seen as crucial to sort out public finances, but has not committed to any dates.

Haddad also downplayed possible changes to the country's State-Owned Enterprise Law to make it easier for politicians to take roles at state-run firms, saying effective auditing from the federal government is more important.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, meanwhile, appointed Workers Party (PT) veteran Aloizio Mercadante to run the development bank BNDES.

"The appointment of Mercadante for BNDES raises concerns that the subsided credit loans policy implemented in the past could resume," Citigroup strategists said in a note.

Political unrest continued to weigh on the Peruvian sol PEN=.

Peru's defense minister announced a , which will take effect in the next few hours and allow soldiers to assist police in maintaining public safety after a week of fiery protests and road blockades sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

"The unrest is already causing economic damage, and the fallout will be even larger if protests start to impact mining activity," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, EM economist at Capital Economics. Peru's is the world second largest producer of copper.

The Supreme Court is considering the prosecution's request for up to 18 months of preventative arrest for Castillo after he was charged with rebellion and conspiracy.

Peru's new government is looking at economic stimulus measures for regions roiled by protests, but will hold steady to "non-negotiable" fiscal deficit targets, the economy minister said.

If the government loosens purse strings, that could put Peru's public finances under strain, while sustained protests could lead to shortages, which would force the central bank to stay restrictive as inflation will likely pick up, she said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.79

0.78

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2064.24

-1.14

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103673.93

0.13

Mexico IPC .MXX

50218.51

-0.23

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5207.76

-0.36

Argentina MerVal .MERV

163784.33

-1.037

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1221.13

-0.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3173

-0.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7050

-0.99

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.9

-1.78

Colombia peso COP=

4778

-0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8149

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

172.0500

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

316

-0.32

