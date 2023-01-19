EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slide as recession worries grip

By Susan Mathew

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday as recession fears dented sentiment, while Turkey's lira showed little reaction to a central bank decision to hold the key interest rate unchanged.

Joining broader emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS, Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.8%, extending losses and moving further away from two-month highs hit on Wednesday. Mexico's peso MXN= lost another 0.4% after dropping 1.2% and retreating from 3-year highs in the previous session.

The broader emerging market currencies index .MIEM00000CUS was down 0.3%, on track for its worst session in a month as falling weekly jobless claims in the U.S. provided evidence of a tight labor market, and followed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday.

This comes after declining U.S. retail sales and manufacturing data on Wednesday had renewed recession worries.

Turkey's lira TRY= was down 0.2%, staying at around 18.79 to the dollar after the central bank held interest rates at 9% for a second straight month, as expected.

Analysts warned the central bank could return to easing in the run-up to May elections given inflation was expected to drift lower from 64% last month.

The currency has been largely rangebound after capital controls were introduced to stem its free-fall as the country pursued unconventional monetary policies.

"Policymakers are having to engage in some extreme plumbing of the financial system... We have concerns that this is not sustainable. The longer interest rates remain so low and the currency remains so stable, the greater the risk that a bigger adjustment will be needed in the future," said Liam Peach, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.

The Czech crown EURCZK= rose to its highest level against the euro since the 2008 global financial crisis first hit, continuing a steady climb started at the end of 2022 that has put it in the lead among central European currencies.

Chile's peso CLP= dipped 0.3% against the dollar after ratings agency Fitch warned that prolonged political uncertainty was weighing on the country's economic prospects.

In Argentina, the government will buy back overseas bonds equivalent to more than $1 billion to improve its debt profile, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Wednesday, looking to send a positive signal to markets despite low reserves levels.

Among stocks, troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA tumbled 19% after it said it is considering filing for bankruptcy. The stock has already lost 85% so far this year, after losing more than 50% in each of the previous two years.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1028.13

-0.19

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2266.64

-1.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112095.78

-0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

53617.88

0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5189.60

-0.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

227205.96

-3.47

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1334.42

-0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2032

-0.84

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9657

-0.48

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.1

-0.39

Colombia peso

COP=

4675.17

0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8561

-0.75

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

183.1100

-0.16

