EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slide as China demand, Fed rate concerns hurt commodity prices

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Monday, starting the last week of the quarter on a weaker footing as worries about China's ailing property sector took the shine off metal prices and as investors braced for higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 1.1% against the dollar by 14:57 GMT and was at its lowest level in nearly two weeks.

Over the weekend, another obstacle to embattled developer Evergrande's 3333.HK long-pending debt restructuring plan brought the focus back to mounting troubles in China's property sector.

Major copper exporter Chile's peso CLP= slid 0.7% as concerns over demand from China, a top metals consumer, hammered prices of the red metal. MET/L

With less than a week to the end of the third quarter, currencies in the region are currently set to eke out a meager 0.2% gain over the last three months as investors gravitate towards U.S. government bonds and the dollar after the Federal Reserve last week signaled another possible rate hike.

Meanwhile, data showed Brazil's current account deficit in August plummeted by 89% compared to the same period last year, aided by a robust trade surplus.

However, the real BRL= fell 0.5%, tracking weak iron ore prices, while the country's benchmark index .BVSP slipped 0.2%, knocked down by mining stocks. Iron ore is one of Brazil's top exports.

"The Brazilian economy benefited from an increase in demand from China in the first half of the year after the government decided to eliminate the zero COVID policy," said Alfredo Coutiño, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"Considering the financial problems in the real estate sector in China ..., that will impose a negative effect on the Brazilian economy."

Currencies of oil exporters Colombia COP= and Mexico MXN= also took a hit, falling 1.6% and 0.9% respectively as crude prices edged lower after Russia relaxed its fuel ban while investors eyed elevated interest rates that could curb demand. O/R

Interest rate decisions in both countries as well as inflation readings from Brazil are due later this week.

Broader Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.2% on Monday.

Ghana's central bank on Monday kept its main interest rate at 30.00% as forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts, citing lower inflation, a stabler exchange rate and relatively strong economic growth.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1457 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

957.04

-0.75

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2305.79

-1.43

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115814.13

-0.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

51539.64

-0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5812.88

-0.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

549946.12

-0.623

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1103.85

1.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9662

-0.70

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.4337

-1.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

901.7

-1.08

Colombia peso COP=

4057.69

-1.58

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7362

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

738

0.95

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.