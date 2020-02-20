EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slammed by strong dollar, Brazil's real hits new low

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies took a beating on Thursday, as investors fretted over the global spread of the coronavirus after cases outside of China rose, with Brazil's real hitting a new low amid rising safe-haven buying of the U.S. dollar.

The number of new infections rose in South Korea, while Japan reported two new deaths and new research suggested the pathogen was more contagious than previously thought, adding to the alarm.

"There is still uncertainty about how long this (outbreak) is going to last and how big the economic effect is going to be, not just on China, but on supply chains around the world," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James.

The dollar was perched at a 10-month high against the Japanese yen after rising nearly 2% since Tuesday, while also upping pressure on Latin American currencies. FRX/

Brazil's real BRL= weakened 0.4% to 4.3917 against the greenback, touching a fresh record low. Data showed Brazilian inflation slowed in February to its lowest in over a quarter of a century.

"The headline rate is likely to edge down further over the course of the year, allowing the central bank to keep the Selic (key interest) rate at its historic low," William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

The central bank of Latin America's biggest economy said it would lower banks' reserve requirements on time deposits to 25% from 31%, starting on March 16, in a move that will free up an estimated 49 billion reais ($11.2 billion) of liquidity.

A basket of currencies in the region .MILA00000CUS weakened by 0.4%, while MSCI's index for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS fell 0.5%.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell nearly 1% against the dollar, touching levels not seen since early December as prices of copper, the country's biggest export, slipped on rising worries of demand.

Argentine bond prices fell 1.5% after the International Monetary Fund essentially gave the government a green light to restructure its bonds.

"The IMF's assessment shouldn't come as a surprise," analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a note.

"Argentina also needs to extend its upcoming amortizations with the IMF as much as possible in order to alleviate the enormous pressure on international reserves from executing such payments."

Other major currencies in Latin America, including Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=, also eased.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1446 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1097.27

-0.58

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2762.31

-0.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115998.43

-0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4524.50

0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

38489.94

0.258

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1680.69

0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.3815

-0.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7376

-0.96

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.7

-0.61

Colombia peso COP=

3400

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3888

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

61.7850

-0.09

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.