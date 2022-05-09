EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slammed by dollar surge, China slowdown fears

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

May 9 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were led lower by declines in Brazil's real and Chile's peso on Monday against the dollar which remained perched at two-decade highs amid fears of a sharp economic slowdown in China.

Resource-rich central and south American economies rely on demand from China to sell a variety of products including industrial metals, oil and agricultural goods. Data showed export growth in April slowed to the weakest in almost two years amid tightening Shanghai COVID-19 curbs, while imports were unchanged.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= lost 1.5% against the dollar at 5.15, its lowest in nearly two months, with prices of one of its top exports, iron ore, dropping as much as 7%. IRN

Chile's peso CLP=weakened 1.4% to 870.80 against the dollar, a new 2022 lowas copper prices sagged to their lowest since late-December. MET/L

Increasing bets of aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and rising Treasury yields kept the safe-haven appeal of the dollar =USD intact, further hurting risky emerging market currencies.

Mexico's peso MXN= declined 0.9%, even as data showed headline inflation and the closely watched core index rose in April to their highest since January 2001. This increased chances that the central bank would hike its key interest rate again this week.

"The ongoing inflation risks, alongside the more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, will put pressure on Banxico to continue its tightening cycle," said Nikhil Sanghani, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"We have penciled in another 50 basis point rate hike at its meeting later this week, to 7.00%, but it's possible that a minority of board members will opt for a larger 75 basis point hike."

Stock markets were also in the red, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, Chile's IPSA .SPIPSA and Mexico's IPC .MXX falling between 0.8% and 1.8%.

MSCI's EM stocks index .MSCIEFdeclined to its lowest since July 2020, while Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 3.4% to its lowest since January.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1948 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1014.37

-1.66

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2161.97

-3.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103438.78

-1.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

49201.29

-0.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4748.56

-1.86

Argentina MerVal .MERV

83029.49

-4.02

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1516.88

-2.52

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1593

-1.68

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3717

-1.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

868.6

-1.37

Colombia peso COP=

4083.95

-0.81

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.82

-0.24

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

116.7500

-0.38

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

198.5

1.26

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Nick Macfie)

