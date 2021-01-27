EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX sinks as dollar holds high after Fed

By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso and Brazil's real lost more than 1% on Wednesday as the dollar held gains after the U.S Federal Reserve kept its policy unchanged.

The Fed left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, noting the pace of the recovery in economic activity and employment in the United States from a pandemic induced trough has moderated in recent months.

The expected decision caused minimal moves in currencies, with the dollar at its best percentage gain in two weeks, while Mexico's peso MXN= lost 1.3%, having pulled slightly back from one-month lows hit earlier in the session. FRX/

"I think if anything the dollar is finding support from the Fed's more cautious message," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, Western Union Business Solutions, Washington.

"Its more that the 'risk off' move today has gained traction in the Fed's more cautious outlook for growth."

Brazil's real BRBY slid 1.5% with weak foreign direct investment data weighing, while top copper producer Chile's peso CLP= extended losses to a fourth straight session as declining prices of the red metal added to the currency's woes. MET/L

Chile's central bank is expected to hold interest rates at ultra-low levels at its meeting on Wednesday.

"The bank will mention that the economic recovery is ongoing, but that the balance of risks remain biased to the downside considering the uncertainty regarding the pandemic," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

In line with Wall Street, most main Latam stocks indexes fell, with Colombia's COLCAP .COLCAP hitting its lowest in more than a month.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, meanwhile, broke a five-day losing streak with oil stocks and financials leading losses.

Cielo SA CIEL3.SA was the top gainer on the index after the payments processor unveiled plans to launch a credit business this year, while also looking at the sale of non-core assets. O/R

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1372.71

-1.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2350.30

-1.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117265.05

0.69

Mexico IPC .MXX

44302.58

-1.67

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4418.21

-1.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50188.19

1.464

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1373.98

-2.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4022

-1.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2490

-1.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

739.3

-0.96

Colombia peso COP=

3604.13

0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6438

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

87.1100

-0.10

