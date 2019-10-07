EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set to snap 3-day rally as trade concerns set in

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged lower on Monday after a three day run of increases, as the dollar gained favor amid skepticism over the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks this week.

Markets in the region were coming off a positive week, when worries about global growth and trade disputes initially hit sentiment, but U.S. data on Friday showing modest job growth quelled some recession worries and sparked a rally in risky assets.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.13% after rising 1.9% last week, while its equities counterpart .MILA00000PUS edged down 0.3%, on course to erase all of last week's gains.

Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Chinese officials were reluctant to agree to U.S. President Donald Trump's broad trade deal, denting sentiment ahead of a round of talks between the two sides on Oct. 10-11.

The Brazilian real BRL= and the Mexican peso MXN= shed about 0.2% each, while Sao Paulo-listed shares .BVSP fell 0.3%, dragged down by banks.

However, shares of Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA gained 1.4% after the company proposed to its board of directors the payment of an extraordinary dividend.

Shares of telecom carrier Oi SA OIBR4.SA rose 3.5% after a report Spain's Telefonica SA TEF.MC was in talks with Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX and Telecom Italia TLIT.MA to buy the company's assets.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1408:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

995.49

-0.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2680.85

-0.41

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102257.66

-0.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

43299.28

-0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5030.00

-0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12950.73

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.0643

-0.21

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.5441

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

716.5

-0.14

Colombia peso COP=

3441.48

-0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3858

-0.20

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.8200

-0.12

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

