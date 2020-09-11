EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set to end week higher; data signals slowing recovery

By Susan Mathew

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real was supported by positive services activity data on Friday, while most other Latin American currencies made strong gains as the dollar weakened.

Brazil' real BRBY rose 0.6% after data showed services activity in the country rose in July for a second straight month. The pace of growth, however, was slower than forecast, suggesting the economy's rebound from the worst of the COVID-19 epidemic may not be quite so entrenched.

Ahead of a central bank meeting next week, a Reuters poll showed the bank will likely hold its key interest rate steady at 2% and adopt a neutral view that is expected to continue until a tightening cycle begins in the second half of 2021.

The currency, along with most other Latam currencies is on track to end the week higher as strength in the euro had weighed on the dollar for most of the week.

Argentina's peso ARS= continued its decline in to record low territory even as rating agencies cheered the government' s recently clinched debt restructuring deal. Argentina's provinces from Buenos Aires to Mendoza are now readying to revamp a combined $13 billion in debt.

Mexico's peso MXN= hovered near six-month highs after data showed industrial production rose in July in a month-on-month basis. But the pace from growth slowed significantly - in June it rose 17.9% from the previous month.

"(This) suggests the economic recovery was losing momentum at the start of the third quarter – a trend which we expect to continue," said Nikhil Sanghani, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"This will give impetus for the central bank to continue its easing cycle, especially with little fiscal support on the horizon."

Gains in Colombia's peso COP= lagged its regional peers as unrest over police brutality continued.

While Wall Street climbed, regional stocks were more mixed. Mexican shares .MXX extended gains to a third straight session, while Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP lost 0.3% on a financials drag. N

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1402 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1091.76

0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1963.58

-0.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98538.60

-0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

36224.62

0.12

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3686.71

-0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1220.82

0.09

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2871

0.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.3085

0.60

Chile peso CLP=CL

768.1

0.57

Colombia peso COP=

3707.32

0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5548

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

74.9000

-0.08

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

