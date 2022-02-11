EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set for weekly gains on strong commodities, hawkish c.banks

By Shashank Nayar

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led gains among its Latin American peers on Friday and was set to end its fifth consecutive week higher after data showed strong economic activity, while a host of hawkish central banks decisions helped buffer the impact of rising yields.

The real BRBY,BRL= gained 0.6% and was set for its best weekly winning streak since May last year.

Economic activity in Brazil rose 4.5% in 2021, a central bank index showed on Friday, in a rebound from the record contraction seen a year before, when Latin America's largest economy suffered a blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the growth outlook remains cloudy due to higher borrowing costs amid aggressive monetary tightening to battle double-digit inflation.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was set to end its second week higher, while stocks .MILA00000PUS were headed for their fifth consecutive weekly gain.

Data analyzed by BofA showed emerging market equity funds had enjoyed a seventh straight week of inflows, attracting $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday.

The dollar index USD= was steady on Friday following red hot inflation data that bolstered bets for an even more hawkish Federal Reserve, which could weigh on riskier assets.

"The fiscal and monetary tailwinds that drove prices up are now headwinds – and supply chain constraints are easing," said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TS Lombard said in a note.

"Only a 25bp hike is in the cards for March, with now an increased likelihood of another 25bp hike six weeks after that...a more definitive view on the pace of Fed action will be considered after retail sales next week," added Blitz

Mexico's peso MXN= firmed 0.6% as it tracked strong gains in oil prices and after its central bank hiked its benchmark rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, as markets expected.

Meanwhile, data showed that Mexican industrial output rose 1.2% in December from November and was 3% over the previous year.

Chile's peso CLP= slipped, but was set for its best week since December 2020 as hawkish central bank policies and strong copper prices supported the currency of the copper exporting nation.

A poll by the Chilean central bank showed that the benchmark interest rate is likely to rise to 6.75% at the next monetary policy meeting in March.

Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.2% after its central bank late on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, its seventh rate hike in a row, as persistent inflation continues to spread.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at xx GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1241.90

-0.73

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2362.98

-0.23

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113759.47

0.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4627.79

-0.3

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88314.69

0.863

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1477.12

0.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2110

0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4316

0.55

Chile peso CLP=

804.9

-0.16

Colombia peso COP=

3910.44

0.15

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7187

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.1000

-0.08

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.