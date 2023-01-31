EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set for biggest monthly gain since May as dollar loses steam

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America were on track for their best monthly performance in eight months on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar tumbled from multi-decade highs on expectations the Federal Reserve will soon slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was 0.3% higher at 1935 GMT and was on track for its best month since May, outperforming the broader emerging market index .MIEM00000CUS.

Investors were focused on a host of central bank rate decisions this week from developed market peers, with a Federal Reserve rate decision due on Wednesday.

"Massive inflows into EM assets so far this year show that investors are not deterred by the narrowing rate differentials," Natalia Gurushina, emerging markets fixed income economist at VanEck, said in a note.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its output growth estimate on emerging markets for this year, with projections now showing the economic slowdown in the region may have bottomed out in 2022.

Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's largest economies, were both upwardly revised in their 2023 economic growth by 0.2 and 0.5 percentage point, respectively.

The real BRL=, BRBY was up 0.8% while Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.3% against the dollar respectively.

Data showed Mexico's economic growth slowed to 0.4% in the fourth quarter amid tighter monetary conditions, but still ended 2022 in positive territory.

The Colombian peso COP= reversed early gains to fall 0.3% against the dollar, extending declines to the third straight session.

Still the currency of Latin America's fourth largest economy was on track for its biggest monthly gain since May last year.

The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Monday revised its inflation projection for this year to 8.7% from 7.1% previously, amid high prices.

Brazil's economic policy secretary Guilherme Mello said on Tuesday that discussions on changing inflation targets were not on the agenda of the Finance Ministry.

Currencies of top copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= added 1.4% and 0.1% respectively.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.9%, with Argentina's MerVal index .MER up 3.9% and leading gains. Broader EM stocks .MSCIEF fell 1.1%, but were still on track for a monthly gain.

"But we forecast EM equities to recover thereafter, ending 2023 above their current levels."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1032.36

-1.11

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2339.91

0.85

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113367.91

0.98

Mexico IPC .MXX

54480.31

-0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5322.60

-0.29

Argentina MerVal .MERV

255562.77

3.94

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1283.94

0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0749

0.76

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8121

-0.27

Chile peso CLP=CL

795.9

1.38

Colombia peso COP=

4641.54

-0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8328

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

186.9800

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

377

1.59

