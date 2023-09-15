EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set for best week in five months on China cheer

By Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday and were set for their biggest increase in over five months at the end of a week which has seen commodity prices rally on signs of a stabilising Chinese economy.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.2% by 1434 GMT and was set for weekly gains of 2.7% - the largest since late March.

The Mexican peso MXN=, which has outperformed regional peers with gains of 3% this week, rose 0.2% on Friday as oil prices extended their recent streak of gains, propping up the currency of the leading crude exporter.

The Peruvian sol PEN= and Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.4% and 0.1% respectively, with copper prices eyeing their best week since late July after robust data on retail sales and industrial output from China. Both countries are top producers of the red metal.MET/L

Peru's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5%, as expected.

"We believe that from now on BCRP (Peruvian central bank) decisions will be more data dependent than ever," said Mario Guerrero, deputy head economist at Scotiabank in a note, forecasting 200 basis points of rate cuts in 2024. The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY edged 0.2% higher against the dollar, taking its weekly gains to 2.6%.

Data showed retail sales in Latin America's largest economy grew 0.7% July, topping expectations of a 0.3% rise.

Optimism around China's economic recovery and hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rate hikes next week has helped Latin American currencies recover from a setback in August driven by the start of rate cuts in some countries.

"Latin America is basically at the center of a post COVID recovery and I'm looking forward to the return of interest and capital into these markets," said Carlos Von Hardenberg, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners.

Investors are also gearing up for a busy week in emerging markets, with monetary policy decisions from Turkey, South Africa and Brazil in coming days. Elsewhere, the Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed to 96.72 per dollar after the Russian central bank raised interest rates to 13% as widely expected.

In the week to Wednesday, emerging market debt funds suffered $1.1 billion of outflows, marking their seventh straight week of outflows and EM equity funds lost $1.2 billion, according to Bank of America Global Research.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS were set for weekly gains of 5%.

In other news, Argentina's central bank (BCRA) decided to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 118% despite inflation hitting a 30-year high in August.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1434 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.75

0.37

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2402.97

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119247.43

-0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

51514.30

-0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6041.52

0.66

Argentina MerVal .MERV

572414.97

0.116

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1085.95

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8626

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0720

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

887.4

0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3903.64

0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.716

0.41

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

708

1.98

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.