News & Insights

US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set for best week in five months on China cheer

Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

September 15, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday and were set for their biggest increase in over five months at the end of a week which has seen commodity prices rally on signs of a stabilising Chinese economy.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.2% by 1434 GMT and was set for weekly gains of 2.7% - the largest since late March.

The Mexican peso MXN=, which has outperformed regional peers with gains of 3% this week, rose 0.2% on Friday as oil prices extended their recent streak of gains, propping up the currency of the leading crude exporter.

The Peruvian sol PEN= and Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.4% and 0.1% respectively, with copper prices eyeing their best week since late July after robust data on retail sales and industrial output from China. Both countries are top producers of the red metal.MET/L

Peru's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5%, as expected.

"We believe that from now on BCRP (Peruvian central bank) decisions will be more data dependent than ever," said Mario Guerrero, deputy head economist at Scotiabank in a note, forecasting 200 basis points of rate cuts in 2024. The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY edged 0.2% higher against the dollar, taking its weekly gains to 2.6%.

Data showed retail sales in Latin America's largest economy grew 0.7% July, topping expectations of a 0.3% rise.

Optimism around China's economic recovery and hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rate hikes next week has helped Latin American currencies recover from a setback in August driven by the start of rate cuts in some countries.

"Latin America is basically at the center of a post COVID recovery and I'm looking forward to the return of interest and capital into these markets," said Carlos Von Hardenberg, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners.

Investors are also gearing up for a busy week in emerging markets, with monetary policy decisions from Turkey, South Africa and Brazil in coming days. Elsewhere, the Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed to 96.72 per dollar after the Russian central bank raised interest rates to 13% as widely expected.

In the week to Wednesday, emerging market debt funds suffered $1.1 billion of outflows, marking their seventh straight week of outflows and EM equity funds lost $1.2 billion, according to Bank of America Global Research.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS were set for weekly gains of 5%.

In other news, Argentina's central bank (BCRA) decided to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 118% despite inflation hitting a 30-year high in August.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1434 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.75

0.37

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2402.97

0.1

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119247.43

-0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

51514.30

-0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6041.52

0.66

Argentina MerVal .MERV

572414.97

0.116

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1085.95

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8626

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0720

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

887.4

0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3903.64

0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.716

0.41

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

708

1.98

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.