EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set for best week in five months on China cheer

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday and were set for their biggest increase in over five months at the end of a week which has seen commodity prices rally on signs of a stabilising Chinese economy.
MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.2% by 1434 GMT and was set for weekly gains of 2.7% - the largest since late March.
The Mexican peso MXN=, which has outperformed regional peers with gains of 3% this week, rose 0.2% on Friday as oil prices extended their recent streak of gains, propping up the currency of the leading crude exporter.
The Peruvian sol PEN= and Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.4% and 0.1% respectively, with copper prices eyeing their best week since late July after robust data on retail sales and industrial output from China. Both countries are top producers of the red metal.MET/L
Peru's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5%, as expected.
"We believe that from now on BCRP (Peruvian central bank) decisions will be more data dependent than ever," said Mario Guerrero, deputy head economist at Scotiabank in a note, forecasting 200 basis points of rate cuts in 2024. The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY edged 0.2% higher against the dollar, taking its weekly gains to 2.6%.
Data showed retail sales in Latin America's largest economy grew 0.7% July, topping expectations of a 0.3% rise.
Optimism around China's economic recovery and hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rate hikes next week has helped Latin American currencies recover from a setback in August driven by the start of rate cuts in some countries.
"Latin America is basically at the center of a post COVID recovery and I'm looking forward to the return of interest and capital into these markets," said Carlos Von Hardenberg, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners.
Investors are also gearing up for a busy week in emerging markets, with monetary policy decisions from Turkey, South Africa and Brazil in coming days. Elsewhere, the Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed to 96.72 per dollar after the Russian central bank raised interest rates to 13% as widely expected.
In the week to Wednesday, emerging market debt funds suffered $1.1 billion of outflows, marking their seventh straight week of outflows and EM equity funds lost $1.2 billion, according to Bank of America Global Research.
Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS were set for weekly gains of 5%.
In other news, Argentina's central bank (BCRA) decided to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 118% despite inflation hitting a 30-year high in August.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1434 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
985.75
0.37
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2402.97
0.1
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
119247.43
-0.12
Mexico IPC .MXX
51514.30
-0.47
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
6041.52
0.66
Argentina MerVal .MERV
572414.97
0.116
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1085.95
0.3
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.8626
0.19
Mexico peso MXN=D2
17.0720
0.19
Chile peso CLP=CL
887.4
0.12
Colombia peso COP=
3903.64
0.04
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.716
0.41
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
350.0000
0.00
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
708
1.98
