EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX set for annual losses; Chilean peso outperforms

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Wednesday in their last trading day of the year, but were set to register annual losses as a second wave of coronavirus cases offset a fledgling recovery in risk assets and economic trends.

Colombia's peso COP= led gains for the day, jumping 1.5% to the dollar thanks to recent strength in oil markets. But the currency, like most of its regional peers, was set to end the year lower.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.1% to the dollar, but is by far the worst performing emerging market currency this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which raised serious concerns over the country's fiscal health.

Chile's peso CLP= was set to be the sole annual gainer, thanks to a resurgence in the prices of copper- the country's largest export. Recovering industrial demand in China was one of the biggest contributors to the spike in copper prices.

The MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was set to shed 15% for the year.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP hit a record intraday high, and were set to end the year a shade higher. The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was set for an annual loss of more than 15%.

Brazil posted a $3.5 billion public sector budget deficit in November as the government maintained spending to tackle the pandemic.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also called for a return to normality, saying that Brazil had reached its debt limit while dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

The currency of oil-exporting nation Mexico MXN= was flat, as a surge in coronavirus-related deaths and fresh lockdowns offset gains in crude prices. O/R

More than a quarter of Latin America's deaths have been in Mexico, which, like Brazil, has struggled with a new wave of infections.

The rapid spread of the virus in the region has set most Latin American stocks and currencies to severely lag their emerging market peers for the year, and investors sought better prospects in Europe and Asia.

Argentine stocks .MERV were set to outperform their regional peers for the day with a 24% gain.

Broader risk appetite for the day was boosted after the United Kingdom approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca AZN.L, which has an agreement with the Brazilian government to supply doses.

"Risk sentiment remains buoyant, with vaccine roll-out hopes providing confidence despite growing COVID-19 case numbers," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

Chile could also greenlight the AstraZeneca vaccine in the near-term.

Markets in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Argentina will be closed for New Year's Eve on Thursday.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1288.06

1.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2462.42

-0.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

119446.42

0.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

44613.79

-0.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4177.44

-0.49

Argentina MerVal .MERV

51596.49

0.538

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1448.71

-0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1881

-0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8830

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

710.7

0.61

Colombia peso COP=

3417.75

1.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.619

-0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

84.1400

-0.13

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Grant McCool)

