EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX sapped by firm dollar on virus woes, Mexican peso hits one-month low

By Medha Singh

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies resumed their slide on Wednesday, with the Mexican peso and Brazilian real hitting one-month lows against a perky dollar amid renewed fears over the fragile global economy's fate in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

Both the Mexican peso MXN= and Brazilian real BRBY, BRY= shed over 1%, down for the fourth straight session.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped about 2% after taking a breather on Tuesday from a dire start to the week on concerns over another round of pandemic-related business shutdowns in some European countries.

An emergency approval of one to three COVID-19 vaccines is likely in the coming months, UBS Asset Management predicted on Wednesday, adding that the approval would catalyze a U.S. dollar weakness and help higher-beta emerging market currencies meaningfully outperform.

The asset management arm of the Swiss bank said it prefers equity markets outside of the U.S. and that Latin America currencies stood out as "particularly attractive".

Focus this week is on Mexico's central bank policy statement on Thursday where the pace of interest rate cuts is expected to slow.

Meanwhile, markets are divided over whether the Colombian central bank will continue to trim its benchmark interest rate or halt cuts to stem capital outflows, a Reuters poll showed.

Interest rates are likely to remain at low levels in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, and not return to the previous cycle's high point in the next two years or so, regardless of an economic recovery's trajectory, Moody's Investors Service said.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL logged another all-time low against the dollar amid concerns over economic recovery following the central bank's steps to tighten currency controls and restrict already limited access to dollars last week.

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman in comments made before Congress on Tuesday stood by the country's newly adopted currency controls.

Stocks in Latin America were mixed with Mexican shares edging 0.2% higher, Brazil's Bovespa down 0.3% while those in Chile .SPIPSA shedding 1.3%.

Among individual stocks, Brazilian rent-a-car company Localiza RENT3.SA stood out with its 12% jump as it agreed to take over rival Unidas LCAM3.SA for roughly 12 billion reais ($2.18 billion), creating a behemoth that could account for more than 10% of all cars sold in Brazil.

Unidas shares soared over 17%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1430 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1079.47

-0.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1848.63

2.7

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

97050.38

-0.25

Mexico IPC .MXX

35914.47

0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3586.09

-1.34

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41133.85

0.462

Colombia IGBC .COLCAP

1187.79

0.01

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

5.5407

-1.32

Mexico peso MXN=

22.0910

-1.67

Chile peso CLP=CL

781.5

-0.69

Colombia peso COP=

3862.68

-1.12

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.549

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

75.7100

-0.08

