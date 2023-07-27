EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX run out of steam as dollar gains after strong US data

By Amruta Khandekar, Shristi Achar A and Ankika Biswas

July 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gave up early gains on Thursday as the dollar firmed after strong U.S. economic data dampened hopes of the Federal Reserve ending its tightening, with the Chilean peso leading declines in the run up to a widely expected rate cut.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS fell0.2% at 1922 GMT, as the U.S. dollar =USD rose after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than was expected in the second quarter.

This stoked concerns that the latest 25 basis point rate hike may not be the Fed's last increase as markets had previously hoped. FRX/

"While this growth is a positive sign of a strengthening economy, high demand will also reinforce the inflationary pressures that are an ongoing concern for the Fed," said Richard Flynn, Managing Director at Charles Schwab UK.

“As long as the labor market remains tight and inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target, we can expect to see further rate increases in coming months."

"With the benefit of looser fiscal policy... and looser monetary policy supporting investment, we expect the economy to be more resilient this year than previously expected," said Olga Yangol, head of emerging market research & strategy, Americas at Credit Agricole in a note.

Apart from Chile, Brazil is also expected to start cutting rates in coming days.

The real BRBYBRL=slipped 0.3%.

Data showed Brazil's producer price index slipped 2.72% in June, steadying from a 2.88% fall in the previous month, while Latam's largest economy created fewer formal jobs than expected in June.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.1% after hitting one-week highs earlier.

Data showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in June, lower than previous month's 2.9%.

Peru's sol PEN=PE was a bright spot, up 0.1% while the Colombian peso COP= slipped from one-year highs to fall 0.3%.

Among stocks, Brazilian state-run oil company PetrobrasPETR4.SA 4.5%. The board of directors of the company is set to meet on Friday to discuss its new dividend policy and a potential share buyback program, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FemsaFEMSAUBD.MX added 1.3% after the Mexican bottler and retailer said it could spend $7 billion to $8 billion on new store openings over the next five to six years.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1922 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1033.22

0.13

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2538.28

-1.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

120324.62

-1.82

Mexico IPC .MXX

54803.14

0.55

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6328.73

-0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

453189.50

-3.802

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1162.55

-0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7424

-0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.8490

-0.09

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.1

-0.44

Colombia peso COP=

3952.5

-0.31

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5853

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

272.9500

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

548

-0.36

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

