EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises with Mexican peso at one-week high after jobs data

By Ankika Biswas

July 27 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies advanced on Thursday, with the Mexican peso hitting a one-week high following a decline in the country's unemployment rate, while Colombia's peso touched a one-year high on higher crude oil prices.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.3%, with the Mexican peso MXN= gaining 0.5%.

Data showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in June, lower than previous month's 2.9%.

"The unemployment rate printed at a record low," Goldman Sachs analyst noted.

"A tight labor market backdrop and large minimum wage increases well above productivity growth are expected to add upward pressure on wages and cost-push inflation ... one of the factors supporting a conservative calibration of monetary policy."

Top crude oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.5% as Brent crude topped $84 a barrel for the first time since April. O/R

Meanwhile, Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Wednesday said he expects the basic interest rate to fall to "at least" 12% by year-end, emphasizing ample scope for monetary easing.

The real BRBYBRL=, however, rose 0.2% and was set to extend gains from the previous session that was also aided by a Fitch credit rating upgrade.

Data showed Brazil's producer price index slipped 2.72% in June, steadying from a 2.88% fall in the previous month, while another set showed outstanding loans annual growth decelerated in June as Brazil grappled with the impact of robust monetary tightening, returning to single digits.

The Chilean peso CLP slipped 0.1% ahead of a central bank decision on Friday, where it is expected to cut its benchmark rate, the first major Latam economy to do so.

Apart from Chile, Brazil is also expected to start cutting rates in coming days.

Societe Generale analysts, however, noted that LatAm's high carry and real rates, especially in Brazil and Mexico, offer a cushion to the region's upcoming easing cycle.

Meanwhile, the dollar =USD rose after strong economic data, erasing early losses that followed expectations that the Federal Reserve's overnight 25-basis-point rate hike was likely the final one.

While the Fed left the door open to a September hike, traders see a 76% chance of a no-hike case, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Among equities, Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA lost 1.8% after trimming its full-year revenue forecast, as it sees capacity growing by less than previously expected.

Mexican cement maker Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX jumped 4.1% following a slight rise in second-quarter net profit on double-digit price hikes and strong peso.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1447 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1034.55

0.26

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2553.67

-0.65

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

121030.56

-1.25

Mexico IPC .MXX

54587.04

0.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6346.34

-0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1161.75

-0.22

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7290

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.7551

0.47

Chile peso CLP=CL

823.5

-0.12

Colombia peso COP=

3919.89

0.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5826

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

272.9500

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

546

0.00

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

