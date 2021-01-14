EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises with focus on U.S. stimulus plan

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Thursday, with investors focusing on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus plan as hopes grew for a bigger package.

Global markets shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial and chose instead to look at Biden's stimulus proposal which could exceed $1.5 trillion.

Investors "are eagerly waiting" for Biden to provide further details, said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi.

"The prospect of another multi-trillion aid bill and the Biden administration's promise to take quick action has kept investor sentiment upbeat."

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= jumped over 2% against the dollar, the most among Latin American currencies as investors kept close watch on the country's public finances.

Also on the radar for Brazil is a slower-than-expected rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Brazil aims to begin nationwide vaccinations on Jan. 20, the head of the national mayor's association said.

The Mexican peso MXN= advanced 0.6%, eyeing its first weekly gain of the year as improving economic data points helped support views that Mexico was slowly emerging from the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to market analysts, capital outflows in Mexico hit record levels in 2020 but a turnaround could be in store this year due to diminishing risk perception, attractive returns and relatively high interest rates.

The Chilean peso CLP= broke a three-day losing streak to strengthen 1.5% against the dollar. Chile's central bank had announced on Wednesday a plan to purchase $12 billion over the next 15 months to replenish and expand foreign currency reserves.

"We would not be surprised if the central bank halts USD purchases, if the Chilean peso weakens substantially," noted strategists at Credit Suisse.

Colombia's peso COP= rose 0.9, while the Argentine peso ARS=RASL dipped.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added 2.2%, while the MSCI's index for emerging market equities .MSCIEF rose to a record high.

Goldman Sachs raised its target on MSCI's emerging market equity index .MSCIEF to 1450 from 1375, citing better earnings per share in the past two months.

The forecast sees an 8% upside from current levels, though Goldman Sachs predicted in a note to clients a greater upside in emerging markets ex-Asia including gains of between 10%-20% in U.S.-dollar terms across Mexico, Poland, and Brazil.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1372.50

0.62

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2561.07

2.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123700.92

1.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

46218.10

1.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4640.84

-0.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

50965.01

0.007

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1463.70

0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2030

2.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7150

0.63

Chile peso CLP=CL

726.2

1.54

Colombia peso COP=

3444.31

0.88

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6087

0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

85.6400

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

155

3.23

