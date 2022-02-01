EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises, Peru's sol slips on shock cabinet shuffle

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on support from strong commodity prices on Tuesday, while the Peruvian sol dropped on renewed political tensions after President Pedro Castillo announced a surprise cabinet shake-up.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS and

currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively,

with the currencies of oil-exporting countries Mexico MXN=

and Colombia COP= benefiting from strong crude prices.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rose 0.5% to a four-month high on support from expectations of higher iron ore demand and rising interest rates.

The central bank of Latin America's largest economy is set to further raise rates by 150 basis points to 10.25% in its policy decision on Wednesday.

Peru's sol PEN= dropped 0.9% as Castillo's cabinet shuffle included his moderate prime minister pick, which sowed doubts over whether his investor-friendly finance minister would continue in the post.

The move has renewed concerns over the possibility of disruptive economic policies in the country, after a tumultuous presidential election and an impeachment attempt last year.

Easing concerns over extreme left-leaning policies had helped the sol appreciate in January.

The Chilean peso CLP= dipped 0.3% as the country's December economic activity fell short of market expectations. But a rise in copper prices helped limit losses. MET/L

Latin American assets have had a positive start to the year

with most currencies ending January higher as central banks in

the region have pushed ahead with aggressive rate hikes since

last year to curb inflationary pressures.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.2% to a one-week high after lagging most of its regional peers in January.

With data showing Mexico's economy entered a technical recession in the last quarter of 2021, analysts expect further interest rate hikes in the country to be more gradual.

"While the inflation data and the hawkish-sounding Banxico

minutes of the December meeting point towards the central bank

delivering another large 50bp rate step at its meeting in early

February the weak growth outlook might cause it to take more

gradual steps," said Elisabeth Andreae, an analyst at

Commerzbank.

In Argentina, a prominent lawmaker broke ranks with the

country's ruling party on Monday, rejecting a $44.5 billion

agreement struck in principle with the International Monetary

Fund late last week, a sign of cracks in the ruling coalition.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1213.42

0.43

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2312.70

1.21

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112950.05

0.72

Mexico IPC .MXX

51552.39

0.43

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4596.15

1.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

91662.46

0.83

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1544.56

0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2765

0.53

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5883

0.18

Chile peso CLP=

802.12

-0.28

Colombia peso COP=

3919

0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8719

-0.91

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

105.1100

-0.09

