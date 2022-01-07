EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises on weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

By Ambar Warrick

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.8%, hitting a one-month high as data showed the value of Chile's copper exports surged nearly 41% in 2021.

The currency was also the best-performing Latin American unit this week, up 2.4% and heading for its best week in more than a year.

While Chile has enjoyed a strong post-COVID economic recovery, inflation has also surged correspondingly. Consumer prices jumped 7.2% in 2021, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.5% as data showed inflation slowed in December to 7.36%, but remained more than twice the central bank's target level of 3%.

Stubborn inflation is likely to invite more interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, which raised rates five times in 2021.

Most other Latin American currencies ticked higher as weak payrolls data clashed with hawkish statements from the minutes of the Fed's recent meeting, released earlier this week.

"Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report may prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider some of the hawkish proposals that were mentioned in Wednesday's minutes report," said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial.

"While one weaker-than-expected jobs report doesn't make a trend, the Fed is data dependent."

Hawkish statements from the Fed had battered emerging markets this week, given that rising U.S. interest rates make risk-driven assets appear less attractive.

Brazil's real BRBY fell 0.1%. A Reuters poll showed the currency is likely to benefit from an improvement in fiscal trends going into 2022.

But political uncertainty is set to ramp up in Brazil ahead of a hotly contested general election later this year.

Latin American stocks edged higher in early trade, with MSCI's regional index .MILA00000PUS up 0.3%.

Shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA rose 0.5% after it said it expects to sell 100% of its preferred stake in petrochemical producer Braskem SA BRKM5.SA by February.

Braskem shares were up 0.6%.

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUB= jumped 1.1% from eight-month lows. But sentiment remained fragile as Moscow deployed troops to Kazakhstan to help quell a countrywide uprising in the former Soviet state.

