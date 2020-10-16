EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises on vaccine hopes, Chile's peso bucks 4-day losing streak

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Friday after Pfizer PFE.N said it could apply for a U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in November, while Chile's peso rose as its central bank held interest rates steady in its latest policy meeting.

News of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, which the drugmaker is developing with German partner BioNTech 22UAy.F, comes after global markets were jolted by the halting of two high-profiled COVID-19 vaccine trials earlier in the week.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.1%, but was headed for weekly declines of more than 1%.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 1.1%, making gains for the first time in five day after the country's central bank left its benchmark rate steady at 0.5% on Thursday, maintaining its efforts to revive the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

The peso was also supported by strengthening prices of copper, Chile's biggest export, as demand from China continued to improve.

Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.4%, and was set to outpace its Latam peers for the week. The country's currency has been benefiting from an economic rebound in the United States, its main trading partner.

The Argentine peso ARS=RASL held steady after the central bank said on Thursday it will lower the benchmark Leliq rate to 36% from the previous level of 37%, while raising the reverse repo rate 3 points to 30%, as part of a wider push to harmonize interest rates.

"The lack of a clear and comprehensive reaction by the authorities to the notorious denachoring in expectations is creating a vicious circle and leading to a fast deterioration in the economic situation in the country," emerging markers FX strategists at Citigroup said.

Emerging market currencies are also exposed to volatility in the run up to the U.S. presidential elections in November, with analysts pointing to a Democratic Sweep as the most favorable outcome for these currencies.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= weakened 0.2%, the only decliner among major currencies in Latin America as investors remained doubtful of the government's ability to fund a new fiscal program without surpassing its spending ceiling.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1125.00

0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1904.96

-0.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99044.16

-0.01

Mexico IPC .MXX

37989.64

-0.18

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3636.77

-0.68

Argentina MerVal .MERV

48365.19

0.261

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1162.58

-0.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6397

-0.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.2110

0.30

Chile peso CLP=CL

796

0.90

Colombia peso COP=

3845.94

0.06

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5748

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

77.4500

0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

168

1.79

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.