EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises on easing geopolitical risks, Chilean peso leads

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Tuesday amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions after Russia's announced withdrawal of some troops from proximity to Ukraine, while rising copper prices lifted Chile's peso.

Moscow said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and it mocked repeated Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any evidence of de-escalation.

The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has roiled global markets, and investors have viewed any new hints of cooling in the turmoil as a positive.

"Today's news seem to be removing at least a part of the uncertainty that has been mounting over the past few days, and less risk aversion is positive for Latin American assets," said Wilson Ferrarezi, an economist at TS Lombard.

Stocks across Latin America .MILA00000PUS rose 0.8%, while the Chilean peso CLP= jumped 1.2% against the dollar as prices of the Andean country's top export, copper, rose amid signs of geopolitical risks abating. MET/L

Chile's currency also led gains among Latin American peers on Tuesday. The Chilean central bank is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 7% in March, according to a central bank poll of traders published on Monday, to help curb surging inflation.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, Mexico's peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= rose between 0.2% and 0.8%.

"We have a more constructive view on Brazil, even though we expect a lot of volatility as this is an election year, though it seems that volatility hasn't really kicked in yet," TS Lombard's Ferrarezi said.

Shares in state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA soared 5.6%, leading gains in the Bovespa index .BVSP, after the bank posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and announced ambitious 2022 goals.

Argentina's black market peso ARSB= rose 1.4%. Its Consumer Price Index (CPI) likely rose 4% in the first month of 2022, according to the median estimate from a Reuters poll of analysts, the highest monthly reading since April last year.

Russia's rouble RUB= led gains among major currency peers in Europe, Middle East and Africa, rising 1.1%, while the Ukrainian hryvnia rose 0.9% against the dollar.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1508 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1227.76

0.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2377.86

0.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114352.25

0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

53021.99

1.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4660.80

1.22

Argentina MerVal .MERV

88449.85

0.736

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1468.76

-0.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1935

0.45

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4359

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.5

1.13

Colombia peso COP=

3945

-0.09

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.795

-0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.4600

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

212

1.42

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.