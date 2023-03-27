EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises for sixth straight session against see-sawing dollar

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso rallied over 1% as the U.S. dollar slipped on Monday, leading Latin American currencies higher for their sixth straight session as fears of a global banking crisis ebbed.

Latin American markets tracked the recovery in their U.S. peers after First Citizens BancShares FCNCA.O said it would take the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, helping calm fears of banking contagion.

The MSCI's index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.7% by 1850 GMT.

"What you're seeing today is not necessarily a return to risk appetite or anything major like that, but the nature of last week's chaos did give a bad taste and reminder of what 2008 was like," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

The FX index was on track to end the first quarter 5.8% higher, outpacing EM peers .MIEM00000CUS, supported by a weakening dollar and firm commodity prices.

The peso COP= rose 1.4% against a subdued dollar, hitting its highest level in over seven weeks, with firm crude prices also supporting the currency of the oil producer. O/R

Investors focused on Colombia's central bank, which is expectedthis week to raise interest rates 25 basis points to 13%.

"The MPC may complement this (25 bps) move with guidance suggesting that with such a hike the policy stance becomes significantly restrictive to lay the groundwork for eventually stopping the tightening cycle, although we do not anticipate that the MPC will explicitly close the door to further hikes," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Stocks in Colombia .COLCAP gained 0.7%, with majority state-owned energy company Ecopetrol ECO.CN adding 1.6% on naming Alberto Consuegra as its interim CEO on Friday.

Mexico's peso MXN=, Chilean peso CLP= and Peru's sol PEN=each gained 0.4%.

Peru's government expressed qualified interest in tapping the international bond market later this year in a bid to better manage liabilities, said Economy Minister Alex Contreras.

In Brazil, the real BRL=, BRBY added 0.6% against the greenback, while stocks .BVSP advanced 1.1%.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva canceled a trip to China due to medical reasons.

Focus shifted to an eagerly awaited fiscal framework in Brazil, which was initially promised by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad for March but was postponed by Lula until after the planned China trip.

Brazilian Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said for the presentation of the proposed new fiscal rules.

Brazilian data showed a lower-than-expected current account deficit in February, mainly due to a decrease in factor payments.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Israel's shekel ILS=pared early gains in a volatile session after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1850 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

964.70

-0.77

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2107.80

1.49

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99986.30

1.17

Mexico IPC .MXX

52914.17

0.27

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5262.72

0.28

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1114.46

0.74

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2173

0.62

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3552

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

806.4

0.47

Colombia peso COP=

4673

1.38

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.765

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

207.4100

-0.79

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

386

0.78

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Richard Chang)

