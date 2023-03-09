EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises as dollar wanes; Mexican peso slips after inflation data

By Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar

March 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Thursday as the dollar took a breather, while Mexico's peso slipped as falling inflation strengthened the case for the central bank to slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

The dollar =USD fell 0.4% after hitting over three-month highs on Wednesday, underpinned by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message that interest rates will have to go higher and possibly faster than investors previously anticipated.

The greenback fell after data showed initial jobless claims rose 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 211,000 for the week ended March 4. The figure was well above a Reuters estimate for 195,000, assuaging fears that the U.S. labour market is too tight. FRX/

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.3% as data showed core consumer prices slowed more than expected in the year to February.

"Today's (inflation) print reduces the odds that (central bank) chooses to go ahead with a 50 bps hike, though incoming data as well as the outlook for the Fed remain key influences on the bank's decision," Scotiabank economists said in a note.

The Brazilian real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.1% against the dollar, while the Colombian peso COP= led gains among most Latin American currencies, rising 1.0% against the greenback.

A weaker dollar helped currencies of the world's biggest copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= rise more than 0.5% each despite falling copper prices. MET/L

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slid 0.4%.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP lost 0.3%, led by shares of healthcare company Hapvida HAPV3.SA, which plunged 24.3%, after the firm said it was "studying mechanisms to improve its capital structure".

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the National Bank of Hungary's cuts to money supply were too drastic as inflation has probably peaked and price growth was driven by energy costs and sanctions on Russia.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.2% against the euro.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.28

-0.8

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2241.60

-0.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106220.82

-0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

53645.87

0.48

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5429.31

0.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

254294.19

1.348

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1242.43

0.08

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1426

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0515

-0.46

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.7

0.86

Colombia peso COP=

4751.54

0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7903

-0.09

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

200.3700

-0.18

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

