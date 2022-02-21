EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises as dollar eases, Russian assets tumble on Ukraine woes

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged higher against an easing dollar on Monday, while Russian assets switched course to tumble as fears of military action in Ukraine overshadowed hopes of a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The Russian rouble RUB= slid 1.7% after rising as much as 1.3% earlier in the day, while the rouble-based MOEX stock index .IMOEX plummeted 8.8% and the dollar denominated RTS share index .IRTS slumped 11.6%.

The Kremlin said there were no concrete plans yet for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, but that a call or meeting could be set up at any time, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

Financial markets have been roiled by escalating geopolitical tensions, with the West accusing Russia of planning to invade a neighbour that it had controlled until the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, but Moscow denied planning any attack.

The rouble fell the most among major emerging market currencies, the broader MSCI EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS was flat.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 0.4%, with Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= rising 0.9% to lead gains in the region.

An easing dollar also aided currencies in central and south America, with Chile's peso CLP= up 0.3% and Mexico's peso MXN= up 0.1%.

Latam assets have recently outperformed their emerging market peers, with analysts pointing to better valuations for stocks in the region and higher yielding currencies.

"Despite fiscal and electoral uncertainty, foreign investors keep looking for better yields in Brazil and others in the region like Peru, Chile and Colombia," said Mauricio Une, senior strategist at Rabobank.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP rose 0.4%, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell 0.3%.

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA fell 2% as it said its firm order backlog ended 2021 at $17 billion, the highest level since the second quarter of 2018.

In central bank action, the Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% for a 15th straight policy meeting and said it expected to start tightening policy soon amid robust economic growth.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1514 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1220.29

-0.93

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2388.28

0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113285.45

0.36

Mexico IPC .MXX

52101.92

-0.34

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4512.26

-0.81

Argentina MerVal .MERV

89936.66

0.552

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1490.23

-0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0931

0.93

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.2574

0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.5

0.44

Colombia peso COP=

3935.01

-0.18

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7366

-0.42

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

107.0600

-0.25

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

208

1.44

