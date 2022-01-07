EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rises after weak U.S. payrolls, Chile's peso outperforms

By Ambar Warrick

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as weak U.S. payrolls data undermined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve, while Chile's peso outpaced its peers on strong copper exports data even as inflation surged.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 1.1%, hitting a one-month high as data showed the value of Chile's copper exports surged nearly 41% in 2021.

It was the best-performing Latin American currency this week, up 2.8% and heading for its best week in more than a year.

While Chile has enjoyed a strong post-COVID economic recovery, inflation has also surged correspondingly. Consumer prices jumped 7.2% in 2021, well above the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.6% as data showed inflation slowed in December to 7.36%, but remained more than twice the central bank's target level of 3%.

Stubborn inflation is likely to invite more interest rate hikes by the Mexican central bank, which raised rates five times in 2021.

Most other Latin American currencies ticked higher as weak payrolls data clashed with hawkish statements in the minutes of the Fed's recent meeting, released earlier this week.

"Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report may prompt the Federal Reserve to reconsider some of the hawkish proposals that were mentioned in Wednesday's minutes report," said Jay Pestrichelli, CEO of ZEGA Financial.

"While one weaker-than-expected jobs report doesn't make a trend, the Fed is data dependent."

Hawkish statements from the Fed had battered emerging markets this week, given that rising U.S. interest rates make risk-driven assets appear less attractive.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 0.8%. A Reuters poll showed the currency is likely to benefit from an improvement in fiscal trends going into 2022.

Production in the country's major auto industry is also expected to rise by 9.4% in 2022 from last year, as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, automakers association Anfavea said.

But political uncertainty in Brazil is set to ramp up ahead of a hotly contested general election later this year.

Peru's sol PEN= jumped 0.8% after central bank chief of economic studies Adrian Armas said the bank expects more moderate inflation in coming months, as the country struggles with inflation reaching 13-year highs.

Latin American stocks tracked broader gains in emerging markets, with MSCI's regional index .MILA00000PUS up 1.2%.

Argentina's sovereign bonds fell after its economy minister flagged difficulties in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on refinancing the nation's $45 billion debt.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1226.49

0.77

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2102.60

1.17

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102413.44

0.84

Mexico IPC .MXX

53105.06

0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4276.00

-1.67

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84176.71

0.496

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1386.76

0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6350

0.79

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3732

0.55

Chile peso CLP=

827.68

1.11

Colombia peso COP=

4047.06

-0.41

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9249

0.77

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

103.2800

-0.04

