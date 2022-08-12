EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise, set for weekly gains

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Friday, and were on course to log weekly gains as easing worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive pace of tightening supported sentiment.

Brazil's real BRBY jumped 1.8%, while Mexico's peso MXN= extended gains after the country's central bank, commonly known as Banxico, raised the key interest rate to a record 8.5% overnight, as expected. Analysts noted that the bank's forward guidance had a slightly dovish bias.

"Banxico will continue to tighten in the coming months as core CPI carries on rising; we now expect rates at 9.75% by year-end," said analysts st TS Lombard.

The peso has gained every day this week, putting it on course for its best week in five months, up 3%.

Riskier assets got a lift this week as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data saw markets scale back expectations for a third 75 basis points hike by the Fed this year at it next meeting in September.

Several emerging market central banks had already embarked on interest rate hiking cycles in an attempt to combat inflation and stay ahead of the Fed.

On Thursday, Argentina's central bank hiked by a whopping 950 basis points to 69.5% as inflation rose to a 20-year high of 71%.

"In our view, a mix including tighter monetary policy but still-loose fiscal policy will be insufficient to create a lasting impact on sentiment and underlying macroeconomic dynamics, as the quasifiscal cost of monetary policy starts to become an additional source of uncertainty," said Citigroup strategists.

Peru's central bank hiked by 50 basis points to 6.5% overnight and said it expected inflation to come back down towards its 1%-3% target level by the second half of 2023.

Peru's sol PEN= was little changed on Friday.

Stocks also rose on Monday, as Wall Street rallied, with Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP jumping 2.2% to hit more than two-month highs.

The Brazilian government would resume negotiations with Paraguay regarding conditions for the sale of energy from the Itaipu binational hydroelectric plant, Itaipu's Brazilian director general told Reuters.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1016.77

0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2257.44

0.32

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111976.88

2.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

48664.95

0.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5390.48

1.21

Argentina MerVal .MERV

125559.60

1.805

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1330.38

0.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0653

1.85

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8389

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

873.9

1.14

Colombia peso COP=

4156.13

1.66

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.849

0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

134.5800

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

290

2.41

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alex Richardson)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.