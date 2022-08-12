EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise, set for weekly gains

By Susan Mathew

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Friday, and were on course to log weekly gains as easing worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive pace of tightening supported sentiment.

Brazil's real BRBY jumped 0.9%, while Mexico's peso MXN= extended gains after the country's central bank, commonly known as Banxico, raised the key interest rate to a record 8.5% overnight, as expected. Analysts noted that the bank's forward guidance had a slightly dovish bias.

"Banxico will continue to tighten in the coming months as core CPI carries on rising; we now expect rates at 9.75% by year-end," said analysts st TS Lombard.

The peso has gained every day this week, putting it on course for its best week in five months, up 2.7%.

Riskier assets got a lift this week as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data saw markets scale back expectations for a third 75 basis points hike by the Federal Reserve this year at it next meeting in September.

Several emerging market central banks had already embarked on interest rate hiking cycles in an attempt to combat inflation and stay ahead of the Fed.

On Thursday, Argentina's central bank hiked by a whopping 950 basis points to 69.5% as inflation rose to a 20-year high of 71%.

"In our view, a mix including tighter monetary policy but still loose fiscal policy will be insufficient to create a lasting impact on sentiment and underlying macroeconomic dynamics, as the quasifiscal cost of monetary policy starts to become an additional source of uncertainty," said Citigroup strategists.

Peru's central bank hiked by 50 basis points to 6.5% overnight and said it expects inflation to come back down towards its 1%-3% target level by the second half of 2023.

Peru's sol PEN= traded flat on Friday.

Stocks also rose on Monday, in line with Wall Street, with Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rising 1% to stay close to two-month highs.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1417 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1014.69

0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2223.77

-1.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110879.07

1.06

Mexico IPC .MXX

48495.75

0.07

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5364.63

0.73

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1326.83

0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1139

0.88

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.8871

0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

883.6

0.03

Colombia peso COP=

4191.13

0.81

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8677

-0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

134.4700

-0.15

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

