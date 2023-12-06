EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise on commodity boost; stocks regain ground

By Johann M Cherian
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resources-rich Latin American countries rose on Wednesday, as prices of copper and iron ore brightened, while a gauge of equities in the region rose for the first time this week.
MSCI's basket of South American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1% against the dollar, its best daily performance in over three weeks, with iron exporter Brazil's real BRL= up 0.6% on upbeat prices of the raw material. IRN/
Meanwhile, the index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.6%, snapping two consecutive sessions of declines.
Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= also appreciated 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, as prices of the red metal rose. MET/L
However, oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= dipped 0.2%, as oil prices fell about 4% after a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories.
Mexico's peso MXN= appreciated 0.5%.
Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso are among top performers in the region year-to-date, up 11% and 17% respectively. The currencies have benefited from carry trades as their respective central banks continue to keep interest rates on hold, while soaring oil prices have also been a boon.
Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slipped 0.8%. Data showed the country's government debt as a share of gross domestic product increased to 74.7% in October from 74.4% the month before, primarily driven by interest expenses.
"We expect the consolidated public sector to go deeper into deficit territory in 2023... placing the debt dynamics on a structural sustained declining trend and building fiscal buffers remain a key macro challenge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.
Among single movers on the index, Natura NTCO3.SA gained 1.5% on a report that the cosmetics maker has explored selling most of its Avon brand's international businesses.
Gol GOLL4.SA advanced 1.7% though the airline had its credit ratings downgraded by both S&P and Fitch after hiring a financial advisor to help it conduct a "broad review" of its capital structure as it struggles with high debt.
Argentina's Merval index .MERV added 0.9%. President-elect Javier Milei named economist Santiago Bausili to become the governor of the country's central bank after he takes office on Dec. 10.
The country's peso ARSB= traded at 935 to the dollar in parallel trade. A poll showed analysts expect the currency to suffer another big devaluation this month, likely shortly after next week's planned inauguration of a new government that is urgently seeking ways to deal with an economic crisis.
Chile's equities index .SPIPSA inched up 0.3% after central bank chief Rosanna Costa said the local economy is in a phase of stabilization.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
974.41
0.24
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2465.73
0.58
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
125910.24
-0.78
Mexico IPC .MXX
54163.54
0.08
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
5920.01
0.25
Argentina MerVal .MERV
893494.39
0.929
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1137.19
-1.12
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.9019
-0.01
Mexico peso MXN=D2
17.2885
0.51
Chile peso CLP=CL
871.2
0.70
Colombia peso COP=
4003.5
-0.21
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.7396
0.21
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
363.5500
-0.12
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
935
-2.67
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Diane Craft)
((Lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.