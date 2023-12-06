EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rise on commodity boost; stocks regain ground

By Johann M Cherian

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Currencies of most resources-rich Latin American countries rose on Wednesday, as prices of copper and iron ore brightened, while a gauge of equities in the region rose for the first time this week.

MSCI's basket of South American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 1% against the dollar, its best daily performance in over three weeks, with iron exporter Brazil's real BRL= up 0.6% on upbeat prices of the raw material. IRN/

Meanwhile, the index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.6%, snapping two consecutive sessions of declines.

Currencies of copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= also appreciated 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, as prices of the red metal rose. MET/L

However, oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= dipped 0.2%, as oil prices fell about 4% after a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories.

Mexico's peso MXN= appreciated 0.5%.

Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso are among top performers in the region year-to-date, up 11% and 17% respectively. The currencies have benefited from carry trades as their respective central banks continue to keep interest rates on hold, while soaring oil prices have also been a boon.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP slipped 0.8%. Data showed the country's government debt as a share of gross domestic product increased to 74.7% in October from 74.4% the month before, primarily driven by interest expenses.

"We expect the consolidated public sector to go deeper into deficit territory in 2023... placing the debt dynamics on a structural sustained declining trend and building fiscal buffers remain a key macro challenge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.

Among single movers on the index, Natura NTCO3.SA gained 1.5% on a report that the cosmetics maker has explored selling most of its Avon brand's international businesses.

Gol GOLL4.SA advanced 1.7% though the airline had its credit ratings downgraded by both S&P and Fitch after hiring a financial advisor to help it conduct a "broad review" of its capital structure as it struggles with high debt.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV added 0.9%. President-elect Javier Milei named economist Santiago Bausili to become the governor of the country's central bank after he takes office on Dec. 10.

The country's peso ARSB= traded at 935 to the dollar in parallel trade. A poll showed analysts expect the currency to suffer another big devaluation this month, likely shortly after next week's planned inauguration of a new government that is urgently seeking ways to deal with an economic crisis.

Chile's equities index .SPIPSA inched up 0.3% after central bank chief Rosanna Costa said the local economy is in a phase of stabilization.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

974.41

0.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2465.73

0.58

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125910.24

-0.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

54163.54

0.08

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5920.01

0.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

893494.39

0.929

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1137.19

-1.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9019

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.2885

0.51

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.2

0.70

Colombia peso COP=

4003.5

-0.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7396

0.21

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

363.5500

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

935

-2.67

